Storm Advisory 4/7/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Big props to the Caniac Nation for putting together this effort for Andrei Svechnikov and Max Pacioretty:
There’s no one like the Caniacs.— x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 6, 2023
These fan-signed flags were delivered to Svech and Patches with hundreds of personalized messages wishing them well on their recovery journeys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EsECWlIbEy
- The Carolina Hurricanes have announced their 25th Anniversary Team as voted on by the fans. [Hurricanes]
- 99.9 FM The Fan has reached an agreement to continue broadcasting Canes games for the next three seasons. [Hurricanes]
- The Chicago Wolves, which are the AHL affiliate of the Hurricanes, are set to shred their affiliation and attempt to become an independent team leaving the Canes looking for a new partner. [Daily Faceoff]
- More information on the Wolves and Hurricanes’ split and where each team goes from here. [The Athletic $]
- The best and worst NHL draft hauls over the next three seasons. [THN]
- Jonathan Toews won’t need Aaron Rodgers’ level of concentration to make retirement decision. [CP]
- A Brind’Amour will be playing for a National Championship on Saturday night as Quinnipiac faces off with Minnesota in the National Championship game. Rod Brind’Amour son Skyler is a member of Quinnipiac. [Sporting News]
- For European dads in the NHL, raising kids in North America presents cultural cachet and conundrums. [The Athletic $]
Loading comments...