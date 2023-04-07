 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 4/7/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Caniacs present a wonderful gesture, turmoil in the AHL, and could Jonathan Toews pull an Aaron Rodgers?

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Big props to the Caniac Nation for putting together this effort for Andrei Svechnikov and Max Pacioretty:
  • The Carolina Hurricanes have announced their 25th Anniversary Team as voted on by the fans. [Hurricanes]
  • 99.9 FM The Fan has reached an agreement to continue broadcasting Canes games for the next three seasons. [Hurricanes]
  • The Chicago Wolves, which are the AHL affiliate of the Hurricanes, are set to shred their affiliation and attempt to become an independent team leaving the Canes looking for a new partner. [Daily Faceoff]
  • More information on the Wolves and Hurricanes’ split and where each team goes from here. [The Athletic $]
  • The best and worst NHL draft hauls over the next three seasons. [THN]
  • Jonathan Toews won’t need Aaron Rodgers’ level of concentration to make retirement decision. [CP]
  • A Brind’Amour will be playing for a National Championship on Saturday night as Quinnipiac faces off with Minnesota in the National Championship game. Rod Brind’Amour son Skyler is a member of Quinnipiac. [Sporting News]
  • For European dads in the NHL, raising kids in North America presents cultural cachet and conundrums. [The Athletic $]

