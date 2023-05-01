 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 5/1/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken advance, round two schedule announced, and an upcoming game seven

By Zeke Lukow
/ new

In Case You Missed It:

Next Man Up: Hurricanes postseason depth latest example of how organizational unity has led to success

Series Counts:

  • CAR - 4 / NYI - 2
  • NJD - 3 / NYR - 3 (Monday / 8 p.m. / ESPN)
  • BOS - 3 / FLA - 4
  • TOR - 4 / TBL - 2
  • VGK - 4 / WPG - 1
  • EDM - 4 / LAK - 2
  • COL - 3 / SEA - 4
  • DAL - 4 / MIN - 2

Storm Advisory:

  • Andrew Cogliano suffered a fracture in his neck which ended his postseason campaign. [NHL]
  • New York Rangers lean on experience heading into game seven. [NHL]
  • Rick Bowness will return as Winnipeg Jets coach, had strong words after playoff elimination. [Globe and Mail]
  • Who is the NHL’s unluckiest team when it comes to the draft lottery? [$TheAthletic]

