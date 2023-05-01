Storm Advisory 5/1/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Next Man Up: Hurricanes postseason depth latest example of how organizational unity has led to success
Series Counts:
- CAR - 4 / NYI - 2
- NJD - 3 / NYR - 3 (Monday / 8 p.m. / ESPN)
- BOS - 3 / FLA - 4
- TOR - 4 / TBL - 2
- VGK - 4 / WPG - 1
- EDM - 4 / LAK - 2
- COL - 3 / SEA - 4
- DAL - 4 / MIN - 2
Storm Advisory:
- Florida Panthers author a monumental upset over the historic Boston Bruins. [ESPN]
- Patrice Bergeron will mull his future. The centerman played through a herniated disc. [Sportsnet]
Starting dates for Round 2 of #StanleyCup playoffs: pic.twitter.com/7sh4aQYHOy— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 1, 2023
- Andrew Cogliano suffered a fracture in his neck which ended his postseason campaign. [NHL]
We're guaranteed to get a truly fresh #StanleyCup champion this spring.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 1, 2023
None of the franchises that have won the trophy since 2006 (Carolina) remain in the tournament after a stunning Sunday.
- Seattle Kraken earn their first playoff series win against the defending Stanley Cup Champion, Colorado Avalanche. [Seattle Times]
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand embrace as the Bruins leave the ice.— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) May 1, 2023
Bergeron salutes the crowd in what could be his final game. pic.twitter.com/AlBvjreLV2
Carter Verhaeghe of the @FlaPanthers had a really interesting quote after Game 7 about the @NHLBruins:— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 1, 2023
“They had a crazy regular season. But the playoffs are completely different. I mean, we had a crazy regular season last year and it really didn’t amount to anything." (1/2)
- New York Rangers lean on experience heading into game seven. [NHL]
- Rick Bowness will return as Winnipeg Jets coach, had strong words after playoff elimination. [Globe and Mail]
- Who is the NHL’s unluckiest team when it comes to the draft lottery? [$TheAthletic]
