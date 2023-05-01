Canes Country’s 2023 Playoff Pick ‘Em Challenge: Round 2

Last year, 52 points was enough to win the pick ‘em. This year, we already have a few who are halfway to that total through just the first round.

The turnaround from the first to the second round is always tough, and moreso this year because the Hurricanes are sitting and waiting to see who they’ll play come Wednesday. However, since two other second-round series start on Tuesday, we’re opening the second round pick ‘em early so that you have a chance to make your picks without too much of a time crunch.

Here are the standings (for now) for the first round, to be updated on Tuesday after the Rangers/Devils game is complete tonight:

If you didn’t play in the first round, it’s not too late to enter the contest! The basics, for your refreshment:

Make a selection for each second round series in the comments of this post: who wins, and in how many games.

If you need to comment twice due to the outcome of the Rangers/Devils game tonight, that’s fine. Please comment as a reply to your original entry so that I have all entries in one place.

In the second round, you’ll get two points for each winning team you correctly pick. If you pick both the correct team and the correct series length, you’ll also get five bonus points.

Because of the quick turnaround to the start of the second round, you will have until the start of the second day’s games (so Wednesday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m.) to comment with your picks. If you post after the first game of any series begins, your pick for that series will not count, and no picks will be counted after Wednesday at 7:00.

Please post your picks in the following order:

Eastern Conference

Metro: Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils/New York Rangers

Atlantic: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers

Western Conference

Central: Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken

Pacific: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Staff picks will be posted when they are all collected.

Good luck!