 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 5/12/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Canes move on, Tripp Tracy opens up about his path to sobriety, and going inside the NHL Draft Lottery process

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • The Canes’ social media team wins the internet once again by getting New Jersey celebrities to congratulate them on moving forward:
  • Jordan Staal is the Canes’ nominee for the King Clancy award:
  • Tripp Tracy discusses his year-long road to recovery with the true story of what happened that day in his New York City hotel revealed. [WRAL]
  • 32 Thoughts the podcast covered a multitude of topics in this episode but one interesting tidbit towards the very end... the Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves may not be separating after all? [Sportsnet]
  • It appears Ryan Reynolds’ bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators is over. [ESPN]
  • Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been suspended one game for his slash on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Pour one out for Erik Haula:
  • Have you ever wondered what AI might come up with if tasked with recreating every NHL mascot? Well I hadn’t either, but here we are:
  • The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery on Monday night effectively guaranteeing them Connor Bedard. [ESPN]
  • Many fans were not happy about Chicago winning the lottery for many reasons. Some felt the league just wants its big market team to get back to winning while others feel the team should not even have a first round pick given how they handled the sexual assault scandal. [CBC]
  • The Most Intense Five Minutes in Hockey: Inside the NHL Draft Lottery Room. [Daily Faceoff]
  • ESPN anchor apologizes for remark about Indigenous NHL player Zach Whitecloud’s name. [USA Today]
  • Keith Jones will be leaving his role on TV to join the Philadelphia Flyers as their President of Hockey Ops. [NBC]
  • History has been made in the WHL as Morgan Stickney becomes the first female to ever be drafted to the league. [THN]

Loading comments...