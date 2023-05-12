Storm Advisory 5/12/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- The moment Jesper Fast sent the Carolina Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Finals:
The moment Raleighwood went WILD pic.twitter.com/YE2g2WDHpQ— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 12, 2023
- The Canes’ social media team wins the internet once again by getting New Jersey celebrities to congratulate them on moving forward:
Feeling the love from Jersey #LetsGoCanes | @BookCameo pic.twitter.com/RAo7E37AeV— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 12, 2023
- Jordan Staal is the Canes’ nominee for the King Clancy award:
The NHL has announced the nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, and Jordan Staal represents the #Canes.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 9, 2023
The trophy is given "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." pic.twitter.com/xJ3EptJbZT
- Tripp Tracy discusses his year-long road to recovery with the true story of what happened that day in his New York City hotel revealed. [WRAL]
- 32 Thoughts the podcast covered a multitude of topics in this episode but one interesting tidbit towards the very end... the Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves may not be separating after all? [Sportsnet]
- It appears Ryan Reynolds’ bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators is over. [ESPN]
- Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been suspended one game for his slash on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. [Daily Faceoff]
- Pour one out for Erik Haula:
Erik Haula becomes the 1st player in Stanley Cup playoff history to be eliminated by the same opponent in 3 consecutive postseasons while playing for 3 different teams.— Chris Jastrzembski (@Chris_Jast) May 12, 2023
- Have you ever wondered what AI might come up with if tasked with recreating every NHL mascot? Well I hadn’t either, but here we are:
Metropolitan Division (1/2)#LetsGoCanes | #CBJ #NJDevils | #Isles pic.twitter.com/nbNvtYxy0y— GG (@GarryGates) May 8, 2023
- The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery on Monday night effectively guaranteeing them Connor Bedard. [ESPN]
- Many fans were not happy about Chicago winning the lottery for many reasons. Some felt the league just wants its big market team to get back to winning while others feel the team should not even have a first round pick given how they handled the sexual assault scandal. [CBC]
- The Most Intense Five Minutes in Hockey: Inside the NHL Draft Lottery Room. [Daily Faceoff]
- ESPN anchor apologizes for remark about Indigenous NHL player Zach Whitecloud’s name. [USA Today]
- Keith Jones will be leaving his role on TV to join the Philadelphia Flyers as their President of Hockey Ops. [NBC]
- History has been made in the WHL as Morgan Stickney becomes the first female to ever be drafted to the league. [THN]
