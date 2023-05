The Vegas Golden Knights look to advance to the Western Conference Final for the fourth time in six seasons. They hold a 3-2 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers who will try to stave off elimination at home.

Neither team has had great goaltending, but it’s been more so a battle of star power with the marquee matchup being Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel.

Will the Oilers survive or will fortune favor Vegas for another deep playoff run? Join the conversation below.