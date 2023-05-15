 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 5/15/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Edmonton Oilers are eliminated, Vegas Golden Knights move on, ECF Preview, and other NHL news

By Zeke Lukow
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Storm Advisory

  • NHL’s decisions leave fans scratching their heads. [Sportsnet]
  • Edmonton Oilers’ season comes to an end after they were unable to crack the Vegas Golden Knights’ backup goaltender. [Edmonton Journal]

Loading comments...