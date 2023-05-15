Storm Advisory 5/15/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson is open to trading the first-overall pick. [NBC Sports]
You know the old saying "communication is key"?— NHL (@NHL) May 14, 2023
Rod Brind'Amour with no shortage of that during the #StanleyCup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/4vYNCSZd7H
- NHL’s decisions leave fans scratching their heads. [Sportsnet]
After a study associated some NHL enforcers with dying an average of 10 years younger than their counterparts, Adam Proteau says the NHL must do more to curb fighting: https://t.co/EDa4FUPxYn— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 13, 2023
- Jonathan Marchessault’s natural hat trick powers the Vegas Golden Knights over the Edmonton Oilers. [TSN]
Hill & Marchessault— z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 15, 2023
Hill: I've worked very hard my whole life to get to the NHL and be here. It's exciting being on a team that's this good. pic.twitter.com/7shqdLcoCp
- NHL announces the start time for the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken game seven. [NHL]
With #VegasBorn moving on to the 3rd round, here's an updated look at the locked-in picks of the 2023 NHL draft:— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 15, 2023
17 - DET (from NYI)
18 - WPG
19 - CHI (from TBL)
24 - NSH (from EDM)
25 - STL (from TOR)
26 - SJS (from NJD)
27 - COL
28 - TOR (from BOS)https://t.co/icvbIz56ma
- Edmonton Oilers’ season comes to an end after they were unable to crack the Vegas Golden Knights’ backup goaltender. [Edmonton Journal]
The best player in the NHL got eliminated tonight and many didn’t get to see it.— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 15, 2023
On the NHL’s questionable scheduling, what likely led to the late game start, and why it’s bad for the league https://t.co/mDAb7hsTcq
- Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers, Eastern Conference Final preview. [NHL]
- How close was Matthew Tkachuk to being a Carolina Hurricane? [$TheAthletic]
