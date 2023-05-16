Canes Country’s 2023 Playoff Pick ‘Em: Conference Finals

Canada will watch the Stanley Cup being awarded on TV, again, for the 30th straight year. The Original Six is done for. All that’s left are teams from cities where it will likely be 90 degrees during the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s a great time to be a Sun Belt hockey fan, isn’t it?

We had plenty of movement in the Pick ‘Em standings in the second round, but HootiePepper still has the overall lead. There are some folks coming up quickly behind, though, including SheepishDonkey, who not only got all four winners correct but got bonus points in two series for also having the correct length. Those 18 points were tops in the second round, and propelled Mr./Ms. Donkey into a tie for second with Alec on 38 points, five out of the lead.

Congratulations also to Zeke, ptblespaul, bambamcanesfan, b.axeman and surgalt for making the honor roll of getting all the second round winners correct. Here are the standings after round two:

The third round has 18 points on offer, so it’s still anyone’s game. In this round, it’s four points for picking the winner, and the five-point bonus for picking both the winner and the series length.

Picks are due by the start of Game 1: Wednesday, May 17, at 8:00 p.m.

Our picks for round 3 are below. Good luck!