Storm Advisory 5/17/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Hurricanes prepare for the Conference Finals, Teuvo Teravainen eyes a return, and an old pal defends the non-traditional Final Four

By Cody Hagan
  • With the final four about to kick off, Rod Brind’Amour, Jaccob Slavin, and Brett Pesce share their thoughts on returning to the Eastern Conference Finals. [Hurricanes]
  • Eric Staal and Paul Maurice (along with a few other familiar faces) are coming to Raleigh, but it won’t be a time to socialize. In fact, the only thing Maurice is looking forward to is the trees outside of PNC Arena. [FHN]
  • Breaking down the match-up between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes. [NHL]
  • What makes the Hurricanes a tough out in the ECF? [Sportsnet]
  • Teuvo Teravainen is nearing a return only a month after having his hand broken in the New York Islanders series. [ESPN]
  • Don Waddell sits down to discuss Brent Burns, the tie-ins to the Panthers, and Jordan Martinook’s success. [NHL]
  • Mike Maniscalco joined our very own Andrew Schnittker and hi co-host Jared Ellis to discuss all things Canes related:
  • It appears Eric Tulsky has interviewed for another General Manager job:
  • Riley Nash provided an enormous impact on and off the ice during his return to the Charlotte Checkers this season. [Checkers]
  • The Ottawa Senators have concluded the bidding process for the sale of the team and at least one bid was over one-billion dollars. [Yahoo]
  • NHL offseason trade board: What we’re hearing about Jets stars, Leafs’ Core 4 and other targets. [The Athletic $]
  • Our old friend Sara Civian wants you to know how much of a good thing it is to have an all non-traditional Conference Finals. [BR]

