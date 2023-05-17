Storm Advisory 5/17/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- With the final four about to kick off, Rod Brind’Amour, Jaccob Slavin, and Brett Pesce share their thoughts on returning to the Eastern Conference Finals. [Hurricanes]
- Eric Staal and Paul Maurice (along with a few other familiar faces) are coming to Raleigh, but it won’t be a time to socialize. In fact, the only thing Maurice is looking forward to is the trees outside of PNC Arena. [FHN]
- Breaking down the match-up between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes. [NHL]
- What makes the Hurricanes a tough out in the ECF? [Sportsnet]
- Teuvo Teravainen is nearing a return only a month after having his hand broken in the New York Islanders series. [ESPN]
- Don Waddell sits down to discuss Brent Burns, the tie-ins to the Panthers, and Jordan Martinook’s success. [NHL]
- Mike Maniscalco joined our very own Andrew Schnittker and hi co-host Jared Ellis to discuss all things Canes related:
- It appears Eric Tulsky has interviewed for another General Manager job:
Penguins were aiming to interview 10-12 GM candidates as part of 1st wave via Zoom.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 15, 2023
Marc Bergevin, Eric Tulsky, Jason Karmanos and Peter Chiarelli confirmed as being among those 10-12 candidates who interviewed. Now comes 2nd phase for some of them.
- Riley Nash provided an enormous impact on and off the ice during his return to the Charlotte Checkers this season. [Checkers]
- The Ottawa Senators have concluded the bidding process for the sale of the team and at least one bid was over one-billion dollars. [Yahoo]
- NHL offseason trade board: What we’re hearing about Jets stars, Leafs’ Core 4 and other targets. [The Athletic $]
- Our old friend Sara Civian wants you to know how much of a good thing it is to have an all non-traditional Conference Finals. [BR]
