Storm Advisory 5/19/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Jaccob Slavin’s case for the Conn Smythe, an update on a few former Canes, and taking a look at what’s next for the Arizona Coyotes

By Cody Hagan
/ new

Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game One Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Rod Brind’Amour and Paul Maurice sit down to talk about their past together and the respect they have for one another:
  • Why Jaccob Slavin should be the front runner for the Conn Smythe Trophy based on the data. [The Athletic $]
  • Former Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes prospect Justin Pogge is retiring: ‘It’s time for a new chapter’. [The Athletic $]
  • Another former Hurricane moving his way up in retirement as well:
  • Proposing a drastic NHL Draft Lottery change where everyone wins. [THN]
  • Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland has some tough decisions to make due to the salary cap. [Edmonton Sun]
  • How Keith Jones went from the booth to the Flyers front office – without anyone knowing he was a candidate. With a small cameo appearance from the Crabtree Marriot. [The Athletic $]
  • With the voters in Tempe saying no to a new arena deal the Arizona Coyotes future is very much uncertain. The team has confirmed they will play at Mullet Arena next year but after that where should they play? Breaking down all the options. [ESPN]
  • On the heels of that article, the idea of playing in Arizona refuses to come off life support:

