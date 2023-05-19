Storm Advisory 5/19/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Rod Brind’Amour and Paul Maurice sit down to talk about their past together and the respect they have for one another:
- Why Jaccob Slavin should be the front runner for the Conn Smythe Trophy based on the data. [The Athletic $]
- Former Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes prospect Justin Pogge is retiring: ‘It’s time for a new chapter’. [The Athletic $]
- Another former Hurricane moving his way up in retirement as well:
Sources: Ron Hainsey has been promoted to @NHLPA Assistant Executive Director.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 17, 2023
Hainsey ran point on the search process, was instrumental in the hiring and - as a result - has gained significant clout since the appointment of Marty Walsh as Executive Director.
- Proposing a drastic NHL Draft Lottery change where everyone wins. [THN]
- Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland has some tough decisions to make due to the salary cap. [Edmonton Sun]
- How Keith Jones went from the booth to the Flyers front office – without anyone knowing he was a candidate. With a small cameo appearance from the Crabtree Marriot. [The Athletic $]
- With the voters in Tempe saying no to a new arena deal the Arizona Coyotes future is very much uncertain. The team has confirmed they will play at Mullet Arena next year but after that where should they play? Breaking down all the options. [ESPN]
- On the heels of that article, the idea of playing in Arizona refuses to come off life support:
Latest: Mesa officials tell me the @ArizonaCoyotes reached out yesterday following their loss in Tempe. The team is eyeing the Fiesta Mall site - prime land in the East Valley‘s largest city. Caution: any potential arena deal there could require another public vote. #azfamily— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) May 18, 2023
