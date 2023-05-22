Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Game 3: Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes aren’t necessarily in a must-win situation yet, but it sure feels like they are. After two overtime losses in PNC Arena, the Canes have fallen into a 2-0 series hole and need to start getting those wins.
The games had been incredibly close in Raleigh and could have gone either way, now the Hurricanes will be hoping those bounces even out tonight in Sunrise.
Frederik Andersen will be back in net after taking Game 2 off following his marathon performance in Game 1 and no other lineup changes are anticipated at this time.
Game Notes
- The last time the Carolina Hurricanes were in a 2-0 series hole was in the 2019 Eastern Conference Final against the Boston Bruins, which they ended up losing 4-0.
- However, the last time the Hurricanes were in a 2-0 series hole after losing the first two games at home was the 2006 first round against the Montreal Canadiens. The Canes ultimately won that series 4-2.
- Both Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen head into Game 3 having registered points in each of the first two games of the series.
- Once the game tonight starts, Jordan Martinook will have played the 10th most playoff games in franchise history.
Projected Lineups
Carolina Hurricanes
Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast
Teuvo Teravainen - Jordan Staal - Martin Necas
Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Mackenzie MacEachern
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries and Scratches: Derek Stepan (healthy) Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Jesse Puljujarvi (healthy), Pyotr Kochetkov (healthy), Andrei Svechnikov (LTIR ACL), Max Pacioretty (LTIR Achilles), Ondrej Kase (LTIR concussion)
Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Anthony Duclair
Nick Cousins - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart
Colin White - Eric Staal - Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal - Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura - Radko Gudas
Sergei Bobrovsky
Alex Lyon
Injuries and Scratches: Givani Smith (healthy), Mike Benning (healthy), Casey Fitzgerald (healthy), Evan Fitzpatrick (healthy), Zac Dalpe (healthy), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR concussion)
