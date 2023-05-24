Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers Game 4: Preview, Lineups and Game Hub

It’s now or never for the 2022-23 Carolina Hurricanes as they get set to try and stave off elimination and a sweep at the hands of the Florida Panthers.
Despite three straight one-goal games, the Canes haven’t been able to get the bounces and now see themselves on the precipice.
Will Carolina rally to finally get the better of Sergei Bobrovsky or will tonight mark the end of this postseason run?
Game Notes
- The Carolina Hurricanes have been swept in each of their last two trips to the Eastern Conference Final (2009 - Pittsburgh Penguins, 2019 - Boston Bruins).
- The Florida Panthers on the other hand, have never swept a playoff series.
- An overlooked aspect of this series has been the incredible play of Carolina’s netminders, mostly because Sergei Bobrovsky has been unreal (0.978). Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta have been great, saving 97 out of the 103 shots they have faced (0.942), but they just haven’t gotten the goal support.
Projected Lineups
Carolina Hurricanes
Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Jack Drury - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen
Mackenzie MacEachern - Jordan Staal - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Paul Stastny - Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries and Scratches: Derek Stepan (healthy) Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Jesse Puljujarvi (healthy), Pyotr Kochetkov (healthy), Andrei Svechnikov (LTIR ACL), Max Pacioretty (LTIR Achilles), Ondrej Kase (LTIR concussion)
Florida Panthers
Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Anthony Duclair
Nick Cousins - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart
Colin White - Eric Staal - Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal - Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura - Radko Gudas
Sergei Bobrovsky
Alex Lyon
Injuries and Scratches: Givani Smith (healthy), Mike Benning (healthy), Casey Fitzgerald (healthy), Evan Fitzpatrick (healthy), Zac Dalpe (healthy), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR concussion)
