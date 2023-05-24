Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers Game 4: Preview, Lineups and Game Hub

Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers 2023 Eastern Conference Final Game 4 (FLA leads series 3-0) Wednesday, May 24, 2023 — 8 p.m. ET FLA Live Arena — Sunrise, FL Watch: TNT Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

It’s now or never for the 2022-23 Carolina Hurricanes as they get set to try and stave off elimination and a sweep at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

Despite three straight one-goal games, the Canes haven’t been able to get the bounces and now see themselves on the precipice.

Will Carolina rally to finally get the better of Sergei Bobrovsky or will tonight mark the end of this postseason run?

Game Notes

The Carolina Hurricanes have been swept in each of their last two trips to the Eastern Conference Final (2009 - Pittsburgh Penguins, 2019 - Boston Bruins).

The Florida Panthers on the other hand, have never swept a playoff series.

An overlooked aspect of this series has been the incredible play of Carolina’s netminders, mostly because Sergei Bobrovsky has been unreal (0.978). Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta have been great, saving 97 out of the 103 shots they have faced (0.942), but they just haven’t gotten the goal support.

Projected Lineups

Carolina Hurricanes

Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Jack Drury - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen

Mackenzie MacEachern - Jordan Staal - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Paul Stastny - Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Derek Stepan (healthy) Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Jesse Puljujarvi (healthy), Pyotr Kochetkov (healthy), Andrei Svechnikov (LTIR ACL), Max Pacioretty (LTIR Achilles), Ondrej Kase (LTIR concussion)

Florida Panthers

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Anthony Duclair

Nick Cousins - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart

Colin White - Eric Staal - Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal - Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura - Radko Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky

Alex Lyon

Injuries and Scratches: Givani Smith (healthy), Mike Benning (healthy), Casey Fitzgerald (healthy), Evan Fitzpatrick (healthy), Zac Dalpe (healthy), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR concussion)