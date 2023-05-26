Storm Advisory 5/26/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- The Carolina Hurricanes want to thank their fans:
For your passion, your loyalty, and your support, thank you.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 25, 2023
We'll be back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gnh7VcgmMI
- Tales of Brent Burns: Cheetah attacks, ‘Mary Poppins’ bag, more. [ESPN]
- Hurricanes search for answers — and finishers — after Panthers sweep. [The Athletic $]
- The Carolina Hurricanes must trade for a superstar no matter the cost. [Daily Faceoff]
- Three areas the Canes need to address this offseason to avoid a repeat of this year. [THN]
- Carolina Hurricanes’ offseason begins — Here are the storylines to watch. [The Athletic $]
- Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be able to keep their core four players? [THN]
- The NHL has set the schedule for the Stanley Cup Finals depending on the outcome of the next few games in the Western Conference. [Yahoo]
- MetLife Stadium in New
YorkJersey will host a pair of Stadium Series games next year featuring the Devils, Islanders, Flyers, and Rangers. [CBS]
- How one regular season game completely changed the NHL landscape right now. [Yahoo]
- Player agents raise concerns over Dubas and Matthews represented by same agency. [TSN]
