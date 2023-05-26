 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 5/26/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Canes season comes to an end, Brent Burns’ crazy tale of being attacked by a cheetah, and taking a look at the offseason needs in Carolina

By Cody Hagan
  • Tales of Brent Burns: Cheetah attacks, ‘Mary Poppins’ bag, more. [ESPN]
  • Hurricanes search for answers — and finishers — after Panthers sweep. [The Athletic $]
  • The Carolina Hurricanes must trade for a superstar no matter the cost. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Three areas the Canes need to address this offseason to avoid a repeat of this year. [THN]
  • Carolina Hurricanes’ offseason begins — Here are the storylines to watch. [The Athletic $]
  • Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be able to keep their core four players? [THN]
  • The NHL has set the schedule for the Stanley Cup Finals depending on the outcome of the next few games in the Western Conference. [Yahoo]
  • MetLife Stadium in New York Jersey will host a pair of Stadium Series games next year featuring the Devils, Islanders, Flyers, and Rangers. [CBS]
  • How one regular season game completely changed the NHL landscape right now. [Yahoo]
  • Player agents raise concerns over Dubas and Matthews represented by same agency. [TSN]

