Storm Advisory 5/3/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- The full second round schedule was released just a few hours before round two began on Tuesday. You can see the Canes vs Devils full schedule and TV provider here. [Hurricanes]
- Many people remember KK Fritsch as the young National Anthem singer with the pink boots for the Carolina Hurricanes. But nowadays, she’s doing a lot more important things with her life while still trying to make time for her passion of music. [Midtown]
- Between the play of both Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen, the Hurricanes have another tough decision ahead in goal. But that’s not a bad thing. [The Athletic $]
- The Calgary Flames have fired head coach Darryl Sutter. [ESPN]
- Snoop Dogg has joined the conversation surrounding the sale of the Ottawa Senators but not on the same side as Ryan Reynolds. [People]
- A more in-depth look at how Snoop D-O-Double-G got involved with the sale of the Sens and what he brings to the table that others don’t. [The Athletic $]
- With
The MichiganThe Svech move attempts rising, the NHL is breaking in to a new dimension. [SI]
- The NHL has announced the finalist for both the Lady Byng and the Selke Trophy. Spoiler alert, no Jaccob Slavin nor Jordan Staal. [THN LB] [THN Selke]
