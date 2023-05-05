Storm Advisory 5/5/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Rod Brind’Amour offered a small update on forward Teuvo Teravainen yesterday:
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Teuvo Teravainen (broken hand) worked out off ice today, maybe his first or second time doing that, "so he won't be available."— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 4, 2023
For the entire playoffs?
“Well, I hope he’s available. If we see him, then things have gone really well for us.”
- In his sophomore season, Seth Jarvis is bringing youthful energy to the Carolina Hurricanes. [NHLPA]
- He may be in enemy colors this round, but New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton still keeps up with his old pal Hamilton the Pig. [NHL]
- Jordan Staal is relishing the challenges of playing the Devils in round two. [NHL]
- If you were in attendance last night you may have seen this one happen live. But in case you were at home, a fan in a Flyers Shane Gostisbehere jersey that he had tweaked to be a little more Hurricanes themed was gifted a real jersey by Stormy. [NHL]
- The NHL has announced the Norris Trophy finalists:
Adam Fox (@NYRangers), Erik Karlsson (@SanJoseSharks) and Cale Makar (@Avalanche) are the three finalists for the 2022-23 James Norris Memorial Trophy. #NHLAwards #NHLStats: https://t.co/PBHG7Ytaru pic.twitter.com/zXP7Futey3— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 4, 2023
- The Vegas Golden Knights are making in change in how their games are locally broadcasted which is just another sign of how things are evolving with local coverage of sports teams. [SBJ]
- In the NHL, the difference between minor and major penalties isn’t clear. [The Athletic $]
- U.S. men’s hockey roster for world championship includes three Olympians. [NBC]
- How arenas handle multiple sports in NHL and NBA playoff season. [ESPN]
