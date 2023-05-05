 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 5/5/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

An update on Teuvo Teravainen, Hamilton and Hamilton keep it close, and going inside the logistics of arenas during their busiest time of the year

By Cody Hagan
2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Raleigh - Washington Capitals v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

  • Rod Brind’Amour offered a small update on forward Teuvo Teravainen yesterday:
  • In his sophomore season, Seth Jarvis is bringing youthful energy to the Carolina Hurricanes. [NHLPA]
  • He may be in enemy colors this round, but New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton still keeps up with his old pal Hamilton the Pig. [NHL]
  • Jordan Staal is relishing the challenges of playing the Devils in round two. [NHL]
  • If you were in attendance last night you may have seen this one happen live. But in case you were at home, a fan in a Flyers Shane Gostisbehere jersey that he had tweaked to be a little more Hurricanes themed was gifted a real jersey by Stormy. [NHL]
  • The NHL has announced the Norris Trophy finalists:
  • The Vegas Golden Knights are making in change in how their games are locally broadcasted which is just another sign of how things are evolving with local coverage of sports teams. [SBJ]
  • In the NHL, the difference between minor and major penalties isn’t clear. [The Athletic $]
  • U.S. men’s hockey roster for world championship includes three Olympians. [NBC]
  • How arenas handle multiple sports in NHL and NBA playoff season. [ESPN]

