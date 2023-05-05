Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Game 2 Preview, Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils

2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2

Carolina leads series 1-0 Tuesday, May 3, 2023 — 8:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, N.C. Watch: TNT

The Carolina Hurricanes were the only team in the first round to go up 2-0 on home ice. Tonight, they can become the first team in the second round to do likewise.

Road teams are 34-22 in the playoffs so far this year, with the Hurricanes accounting for four of those 22 home wins. That’s pretty much as expected for the Canes, who were among the league’s best at home this season. But in a playoff year that’s been as upside down as this one has, holding serve at home is both a big benefit and an unexpected bonus.

Tonight’s game is the only playoff game on the schedule in the league, so all eyes will be on PNC Arena. It’s time to get loud and show off a bit.

Game Notes and Projected Lineups

The past day has been pretty quiet, as playoff series go: no sniping in the media, no #narratives to drive the conversation, everyone pretty much getting on with their business.

Timo Meier skated this morning, as he did before Game 1 on Wednesday. That meant little two days ago, as he was a late scratch, and this being the playoffs we won’t hear a thing about it until the teams come out for warmups.

Akira Schmid will be back in net after getting the hook during Game 1. Lindy Ruff said that was very much a “you can’t change the entire lineup, so you change the goalie” move and wasn’t directed at Schmid’s play at all.

Everything is as expected for the Canes. Frederik Andersen will make his third straight start in goal. Everyone who is healthy is playing, and everyone who is injured is still out. As you were.

Hurricanes

Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Jordan Staal - Martin Necas

Derek Stepan - Paul Stastny - Jesse Puljujarvi

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Mackenzie MacEachern (healthy), Pyotr Kochetkov (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Teuvo Teravainen (IR hand), Max Pacioretty (LTIR Achilles), Andrei Svechnikov (LTIR knee), Ondrej Kase (LTIR concussion)

Black Aces: Vasiliy Ponomarev, Ville Koivunen, Jamieson Rees, Ryan Suzuki, Maxime Lajoie, Zach Sawchenko

Devils

Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Erik Haula

Yegor Sharangovich - Dawson Mercer - Jesper Boqvist

Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves - John Marino

Kevin Bahl - Damon Severson

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Injuries and Scratches: Brendan Smith (healthy), Curtis Lazar (healthy), Mackenzie Blackwood (healthy), Timo Meier (upper body), Jonathan Bernier (LTIR hip)

Tonight’s Officials

Referees: Kyle Rehman #10, Jean Hebert #15 (standby: Frederick L’Ecuyer #17)

Linesmen: Steve Barton #59, Bryan Pancich #94