Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Game 2 Preview, Lineups and Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes were the only team in the first round to go up 2-0 on home ice. Tonight, they can become the first team in the second round to do likewise.
Road teams are 34-22 in the playoffs so far this year, with the Hurricanes accounting for four of those 22 home wins. That’s pretty much as expected for the Canes, who were among the league’s best at home this season. But in a playoff year that’s been as upside down as this one has, holding serve at home is both a big benefit and an unexpected bonus.
Tonight’s game is the only playoff game on the schedule in the league, so all eyes will be on PNC Arena. It’s time to get loud and show off a bit.
Game Notes and Projected Lineups
- The past day has been pretty quiet, as playoff series go: no sniping in the media, no #narratives to drive the conversation, everyone pretty much getting on with their business.
- Timo Meier skated this morning, as he did before Game 1 on Wednesday. That meant little two days ago, as he was a late scratch, and this being the playoffs we won’t hear a thing about it until the teams come out for warmups.
- Akira Schmid will be back in net after getting the hook during Game 1. Lindy Ruff said that was very much a “you can’t change the entire lineup, so you change the goalie” move and wasn’t directed at Schmid’s play at all.
- Everything is as expected for the Canes. Frederik Andersen will make his third straight start in goal. Everyone who is healthy is playing, and everyone who is injured is still out. As you were.
Hurricanes
Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Jordan Staal - Martin Necas
Derek Stepan - Paul Stastny - Jesse Puljujarvi
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries and Scratches: Mackenzie MacEachern (healthy), Pyotr Kochetkov (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Teuvo Teravainen (IR hand), Max Pacioretty (LTIR Achilles), Andrei Svechnikov (LTIR knee), Ondrej Kase (LTIR concussion)
Black Aces: Vasiliy Ponomarev, Ville Koivunen, Jamieson Rees, Ryan Suzuki, Maxime Lajoie, Zach Sawchenko
Devils
Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Erik Haula
Yegor Sharangovich - Dawson Mercer - Jesper Boqvist
Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves - John Marino
Kevin Bahl - Damon Severson
Akira Schmid
Vitek Vanecek
Injuries and Scratches: Brendan Smith (healthy), Curtis Lazar (healthy), Mackenzie Blackwood (healthy), Timo Meier (upper body), Jonathan Bernier (LTIR hip)
Tonight’s Officials
Referees: Kyle Rehman #10, Jean Hebert #15 (standby: Frederick L’Ecuyer #17)
Linesmen: Steve Barton #59, Bryan Pancich #94
