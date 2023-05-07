Carolina Hurricanes @ New Jersey Devils: Game 3 Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils

2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3

Carolina leads series 2-0 Sunday, May 7, 2023 — 3:30 p.m. ET

Prudential Center — Newark, NJ Watch: TBS

The first two games of this series couldn’t have gone much (if any) better for the Carolina Hurricanes, and now they’ll look to take a 3-0 stranglehold as the series shifts to New Jersey.

The Hurricanes seemingly solved their road issues from last year in round one, winning two games on Long Island, but it’ll be interesting to see how they respond to some different challenges the road games in this series will present, especially if the Devils are able to get the Jack Hughes line away from Jordan Staal.

Carolina clicked on all cylinders in games one and two, and, while there’s no morning skate with an early start, it seems doubtful that anything will change from Friday’s lineup.

For New Jersey, there will be a bit of a shakeup, with Luke Hughes drawing in on defense and Ryan Graves out with an upper-body injury. Vitek Vanececk will start in net after Akira Schmid was pulled from the first two games.

Hurricanes projected linuep

Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Jordan Staal - Martin Necas

Derek Stepan - Paul Stastny - Jesse Puljujarvi

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Mackenzie MacEachern (healthy), Pyotr Kochetkov (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Teuvo Teravainen (IR hand), Max Pacioretty (LTIR Achilles), Andrei Svechnikov (LTIR knee), Ondrej Kase (LTIR concussion)

Black Aces: Vasiliy Ponomarev, Ville Koivunen, Jamieson Rees, Ryan Suzuki, Maxime Lajoie, Zach Sawchenko

Devils Projected Lineup

Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula - Jesper Boqvist - Tomas Tatar

Timo Meier - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer

Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes - Damon Severson

Kevin Bahl - John Marino

Vitek Vanecek

Akria Schmid