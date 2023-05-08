 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 5/8/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

A trio of Game 3 results, a key player is out of the world championships, and other NHL news.

By Zeke Lukow
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils - Game Three Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It:

Carolina Hurricanes suffer defensive collapse against the New Jersey Devils in Game 3.

Series Counts:

  • CAR 2 / NJD 1
  • TOR 0 / FLA 3
  • VGK 1 / EDM 1
  • DAL 1 / SEA 2

Storm Advisory:

  • Maple Leafs’ starting goaltender, Ilya Samsonov left game three in the second period. [Yahoo!]
  • Patrik Laine is set to miss the World Championships with an injury. [TSN]
  • The New Jersey Devils step into the mud and get back into the series. [SportsNet]
  • Gerard Gallant and the New York Rangers mutually agree to part ways. [ESPN]
  • Carolina Hurricanes ready to rebound after “horrible” loss. [NHL]
  • Five-goal period powers the Seattle Kraken over the Dallas Stars in Game 3. [Seattle Times]

