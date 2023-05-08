Storm Advisory 5/8/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Carolina Hurricanes suffer defensive collapse against the New Jersey Devils in Game 3.
Series Counts:
- CAR 2 / NJD 1
- TOR 0 / FLA 3
- VGK 1 / EDM 1
- DAL 1 / SEA 2
Storm Advisory:
- Florida Panthers edge the Toronto Maple Leafs to take a 3-0 lead in the series. [NHL]
The NHL has announced that Game 5 between the #Canes and Devils on Thursday, May 11 at @PNCArena will begin at 7 p.m.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 8, 2023
The contest will be televised on TNT in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Wmzg9tYvAv
- Maple Leafs’ starting goaltender, Ilya Samsonov left game three in the second period. [Yahoo!]
SAM REINHART WINS IT! #StanleyCup— NHL (@NHL) May 8, 2023
Sam Reinhart tucks home a wrap-around opportunity and gives the @FlaPanthers the 3-0 series lead. pic.twitter.com/ScuD71IonA
- Patrik Laine is set to miss the World Championships with an injury. [TSN]
- The New Jersey Devils step into the mud and get back into the series. [SportsNet]
Panthers fans with the "We want Florida" chant pic.twitter.com/rGuQWFqTqS— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 8, 2023
- Gerard Gallant and the New York Rangers mutually agree to part ways. [ESPN]
Right off the faceoff! #StanleyCup— NHL (@NHL) May 8, 2023
: @NHL_On_TNT ➡️ https://t.co/LaJpv7c3yx #NHLonTNT
: @Sportsnet ➡️ https://t.co/uEVY6yXLpz pic.twitter.com/qkkdrFjcma
- Carolina Hurricanes ready to rebound after “horrible” loss. [NHL]
- Five-goal period powers the Seattle Kraken over the Dallas Stars in Game 3. [Seattle Times]
