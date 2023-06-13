About Last Season: Jesse Puljujarvi

Jesse Puljujarvi by the Numbers:

Age: 24

NHL Seasons: 6

Scoring: 0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 17 games with Canes (5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 75 games total)

Playoff Scoring: 0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 7 games

Advanced Stats (with Canes): 62.86 CF%, 54.02 HDCF%, 42.86 GF%, 57.67 xGF%

Average TOI: 11:31 ES, 0:39 PP, 0:00 SH

Contract Status: RFA with Arbitration

On Feb. 28, the Canes acquired Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi in exchange for prospect Patrik Puistola, a 2019 third-round pick.

Puljujarvi — a former No. 4-overall pick of Edmonton in 2016 — came into the fold for the Canes to add some depth to the forward group, but he never really found his full bearing with the Canes.

After putting up five goals and nine assists in 58 games with the Oilers, Puljujarvi appeared in just 17 games for the Canes while scoring no goals and providing only two assists. The Canes played 24 games after acquiring Puljujarvi, who didn’t play in seven of them, and then he played in just seven of 15 playoff games.

And for Puljujarvi, there wasn’t much in the way of production after joining the Hurricanes. It took Puljujarvi 11 games with the Canes to score his first point, an assist in a win over the Islanders. Three games later he assisted in a loss to the Sabres, the only two points Puljujarvi scored in his 17 regular season games with the Hurricanes. In the playoffs, he had an assist in a game-five loss to New York.

And that was about it. Puljujarvi just never really got into things much with the Hurricanes after joining at the deadline. He was a very low-risk get for Carolina — Puistola wasn’t a can’t miss prospect by any means — but he still didn’t add really anything the Hurricanes would have hoped to add at the trade deadline.

As the Canes head into the offseason, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with Puljujarvi. He’s a restricted free agent, due a $3 million qualifying offer. The Canes took a chance on Puljujarvi this season, but it’s hard to imagine Carolina paying that price for the guy who was a consistent scratch down the stretch.

It’s hard to make much of Puljujarvi’s Carolina tenure.