About Last Season: Dylan Coghlan

Dylan Coghlan: 2022-23 By the Numbers

Age: 25

NHL Seasons: 3

Scoring: 0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 17 games

Playoff Scoring: no appearances

Advanced Stats: 67.7 CF%, 60.2 HDCF%, 47.1 GF%, 64.2 xGF%

Average TOI: 11:34 ES, 1:03 PP, 0:04 SH

Contract Status: RFA w/ arb rights

Thrown in as a cap dump in the Max Pacioretty deal, expectations weren’t exactly high for Dylan Coghlan this season, but they might have been set too high anyway.

Coghlan was acquired with the intention of him being the sixth defenseman, but even that was too high a bar to clear; instead, the Canes signed Calvin de Haan out of training camp and put him in as part of a three-man revolving door on the third pairing with de Haan and Jalen Chatfield. (Did you realize he played a minute per game on the power play when he was in the lineup? I truly had no idea.)

However, Chatfield quickly locked down a regular spot, and the Hurricanes platooned Coghlan and de Haan opposite him. By the end of October, Coghlan was only playing when necessary. I don’t want to overdo it here, but when an actual entry in the media guide bio is that a player earned an assist — no context, just “earned an assist against San Jose on January 27” — it’s safe to say there wasn’t much to write home about for Coghlanthis season.

He played in just a single game after the All-Star break and never saw the ice in the playoffs, by which time he was not only behind Chatfield and de Haan on the depth chart but also deadline acquisition Shayne Gostisbehere and minor-league callup Max Lajoie. Coghlan’s time with the Hurricanes seems almost certain to come to an end; even though he has arbitration rights, it seems just as likely that the Hurricanes will non-tender him and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Thus ends the chronicles of Dylan Coghlan’s Carolina Hurricanes tenure. It was, well and truly, a thing that existed.