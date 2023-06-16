About Last Season: Shayne Gostisbehere

Shayne Gostisbehere: 2022-23 By the Numbers

Age: 30

NHL Seasons: 9

Scoring: 3 goals, 7 assists, 10 points in 23 games with the Canes (13 goals, 28 assists, 41 points in 75 games total)

Playoff Scoring: 0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 15 games

Advanced Stats (with Canes): 65.08 CF%, 61.24 HDCF%, 52.38 GF%, 65.39 xGF%

Average TOI: 14:41 ES, 2:09 PP, 0:06 SH

Contract Status: UFA

Shayne Gostisbehere made plenty of the noise in a short timespan for the Canes.

The trade deadline acquisition came over from Arizona on March 1 in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. After rejuvenating his career with the Coyotes, Gostisbehere kept up the pace in Carolina, boosting the Canes’ power play down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Gostisbehere’s first game as a Hurricane cemented his role as a power play specialist on the team, finding the net against his former team on March 3. Two days later, he picked up right where he left off another PPG and two assists against Tampa Bay.

His hot streak couldn’t last forever though, as Gostisbehere managed just three assists and no goals in the following 19 games. His cooldown coincided with a down period for the Canes, who went 9-9-1 while desperately trying to hang on for “highest seed in the East among teams not named the Bruins” during that span.

Gostisbehere managed to heat up again going into the playoffs, rattling off a goal and two assists in the last two games of the regular season. His main postseason contribution came in the second round against New Jersey when he notched three assists — all on the power play — including one on the series-clinching goal by Jesper Fast.

JESPER FAST SERIES WINNER IN OT pic.twitter.com/pdi3Mkx1tq — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 12, 2023

Although the team’s power play numbers stayed roughly the same pre- and post-trade — going 37 for 191 and 22-113 including playoffs, respectively — Gostisbehere filled a key role as a power play quarterback and served as an adequate third-pair defensive partner for Jalen Chatfield. Gostisbehere’s offensive savvy complements well with Chatfield’s physicality, a neat thunder and lightning combo if Gostisbehere sticks around.

Of course, that “if” makes all the difference. Gostisbehere is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Canes will need to pony up to retain his services. Gostisbehere is coming off a 6-year, $27 million deal he inked with Philadelphia back in 2017-18. Though he eclipsed the age 30 mark on April 20, Gostisbehere’s performance proves he still has plenty to offer on the ice. If Carolina does bring him back, the amount may be close to that $4.5 million AAV neighborhood.

For what it’s worth, Gostisbehere has expressed interest in remaining in Raleigh, giving the Canes a leg up in the pecking order of possible destinations.

Gostisbehere showed out for the Hurricanes in their push for another Stanley Cup. Though they didn’t get it done this year, he could prove a valuable asset towards making it back to the promised land in the near future.