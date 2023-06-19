Storm Advisory 6/19/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- We have to start this one off by congratulating the Vegas Golden Knights on finally winning the Stanley Cup after waiting (checks notes), six long years to do so!
THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ARE YOUR 2022-23 #STANLEYCUP CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/MR2sAf3KLb— NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2023
- Big news for betting fans and Tom Dundon who has been a vocal supporter of the bill as North Carolina has legalized wagering on sports starting in 2024:
A big day for North Carolina.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 14, 2023
A statement from Don Waddell in regards to the passing of House Bill 347, which will legalize sports wagering in the state. pic.twitter.com/IDbhUqUX63
- The 2022-23 season set many records for the Carolina Hurricanes but one of the more interesting ones is how many hat tricks they scored. [Hurricanes]
- You can also take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from throughout their season. [Hurricanes]
- Tom Dundon sat down with Adam Gold to discuss the new sports wagering law, arena naming rights, and off-season priorities. [Hurricanes]
- Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke joins Canes Cast ahead of the NHL Draft that is just over a week away. [Hurricanes]
- Have you ever wondered what went in to bringing back the 25th Anniversary jerseys, or how the Canes acquired the rights to the Raleigh IceCaps? CMO Mike Foreman answers those questions and more. [Hurricanes]
- What lessons can the Hurricanes learn from the Vegas Golden Knights championship run? [The Athletic $]
- With uncertainty around Bally Sports, the Hurricanes are watching closely and exploring other options. One nugget hidden in here - both Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy, who are employed by the team not Bally’s, are without a contract past July 1st at this time. [N&O]
- Rumors are running around that the Hurricanes have made it at point that they will either sign Brett Pesce to an extension this summer or trade him. But would they really consider the latter? [THN]
- Peter Laviolette, who seems to be in a race with John Tortorella as to who can coach the entire Metro Division first, is headed to the Big Apple:
Officially official.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 13, 2023
Welcome (back) to Broadway, Coach! https://t.co/KxNbgd6q47 pic.twitter.com/gwCSIMXY4X
- Derek Ryan has signed an extension with the Edmonton Oilers:
Derek Ryan signs a two-year extension with the #oilers carrying a $900,000 AAV.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 13, 2023
- Michael Andlauer has reached a deal in principle to buy Ottawa Senators for nearly $1 Billion Dollars. [Ottawa Sun]
- Everyone knows there was a saga with Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres, but this story uncovers more details of the surgery Eichel wanted and how he spent time rehabbing in North Carolina with Christian MacCaffrey. [ESPN]
- Things don’t come across very good for Darryl Sutter as his time in Calgary is explored. With accusations of abusing players both verbally and physically, it makes you question how the Flames keep hiring these types of coaches. [The Athletic $]
- Damon Severson has been traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets after agreeing to an eight-year deal. [NHL]
- After trading Severson, the New Jersey Devils inked Jesper Bratt to an eight-year deal. [ESPN]
- The Vancouver Canucks have bought out the final four years of Oliver Ekman-Larrson’s contract. [NHL]
- Why Marty Walsh left the Biden administration to run the NHL players’ union. [Yahoo]
