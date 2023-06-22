Canes Country News

No, your eyes are not deceiving you! I have returned!

My name is Bob Wage, (once known as “Bubba”) and I am the new site manager for Canes Country. I created this blog back in the summer of 2006 and was a writer, manager, editor, recruiter, template manipulator, podcaster, videographer, and anything else that the blog needed during the beginning years. I do have some experience in this field.

But don’t tell the bigwigs at SB Nation, I don’t have a degree in journalism. My degrees are in accounting, business, and finance. Good luck to my editor!

In the summer of 2016, I decided to step down from Canes Country and I turned the keys over to Brian LeBlanc. I believe that the burn-out effect and my lack of time to continue to do the things that needed to be done were the main reasons for that decision. But I continued to follow the team.

It goes without saying, Brian, Andrew Schnittker, and others did a great job and helped to take Canes Country to another level. My primary job will be to try to keep it that way!

I look forward to meeting the staff here and working together to provide the best Canes coverage we can. Perhaps we can also put together a “meet and greet” for all members and readers who would like to participate, like we did in the old days. I really look forward to getting started!

As far as timing goes, it could be better. Tomorrow I am leaving on a cross country motorcycle trip and I will be pretty much out of the loop until mid-July. This means that I will be missing the draft and the opening of free agency, which is brutal. But the team here is well prepared for those events.

Finally, another thank you to Brian, Andrew, and the other writers who have contributed so much. But most of all, thank you to our readers who have been loyal throughout all the changes. I look forward to a fun season coming up!