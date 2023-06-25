Carolina Hurricanes sign Jordan Staal to four-year contract extension

Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Jordan Staal to a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension. The deal will pay Staal an average-annual value (AAV) of $2.9 million per season through 2026-27. The contract also contains a full no-move clause for the first three seasons and a full no-trade clause for the final season.

“Jordan embodies what it means to be a Hurricane,” said Waddell. “His leadership has been an integral part of our success, and the impact he has made on our organization cannot be overstated. We could not be more excited to sign him for four more years.”

Staal, 34, recorded 34 points (17g, 17a) in 81 regular season games with Carolina in 2022-23, and added eight points (2g, 6a) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games as the Hurricanes advanced to the Eastern Conference Final. The 6’4”, 220-pound forward has tallied 645 points (275g, 370a) in 1,173 career NHL regular season games with Pittsburgh and Carolina. Staal has posted 397 points (155g, 242a) in 742 career games with the Hurricanes, and has been either captain (2019-present), co-captain (2017-18) or alternate captain (2012-17, 2018-19) in each of his 10 seasons in Carolina. In team history (since relocation), Staal ranks second in games played, fourth in points, fifth in assists and seventh in goals. Staal has registered 32 points (12g, 20a) in 63 career playoff games with the Hurricanes, and he is one of two players (Sebastian Aho) to appear in every postseason game for Carolina over the last five years.

Drafted second overall by the Penguins in 2006, Staal was acquired by the Hurricanes in exchange for Brandon Sutter, Brian Dumoulin and a first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft (Derrick Pouliot) on June 22, 2012.