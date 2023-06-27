Hurricanes announce 2023-24 regular season schedule

The National Hockey League today released the 2023-24 regular-season schedules for its 32 member clubs. The Carolina Hurricanes will open the season against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at PNC Arena. The full schedule is available here.

Some features of the Hurricanes’ 2023-24 regular-season schedule:

OPENING AT HOME: The Hurricanes will begin the season at home for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. Carolina opened the 2022-23 regular season with a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena, and the team has won each of its last three season openers on home ice.

METRO MATCHUPS: Carolina will face off against the New Jersey Devils (Jan. 25, Feb. 10, March 9) and New York Rangers (Nov. 2, Jan. 2, March 12) just three times in 2023-24, as each team now plays four games against only six divisional opponents each season. The Hurricanes faced the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals three times in 2022-23.

TAKING ON THE CHAMPS: The Hurricanes will square off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights twice this season. The Golden Knights will visit PNC Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and the Hurricanes will travel to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17.

ROAD WARRIORS: Carolina’s schedule features eight road trips of at least three games, including two season-long, six-game road trips (Oct. 14-24, Dec. 4-14) and a season-ending, four-game road trip (April 9-16).

HOUSE ARREST: The Hurricanes’ schedule also features three homestands of at least five games, including a season-long, six-game homestand from Jan. 6-21.

GOING BACK-TO-BACK: Carolina will play 14 sets of back-to-back games for the third straight season, including two home back-to-backs from Oct. 26-27 and April 4-5.