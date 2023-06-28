2023 NHL Draft Open Thread: Round 1

It’s time for the craziest two days on the NHL calendar.

The Hurricanes have the 30th pick in tonight’s first round of the NHL Draft in Nashville, but there is plenty of intrigue surrounding them beyond whose name they will call at around 10:30 tonight. As has become expected under the ownership of Tom Dundon, the Hurricanes are at least sniffing around in every market, from Erik Karlsson (?!) to Travis Konecny.

Couple that with the pending contract drama surrounding players like Brett Pesce — you thought it was a coincidence we ran his season in review this morning? Ha! — and the Canes’ future could hinge in large part on what happens the next two days, not all of it related to who they select.

The floor is yours. We’ll check in if or when the Hurricanes make some news. Enjoy!