Storm Advisory 6/30/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Looks like the third-line band is getting back together:
Hearing Jesper Fast will return to the Carolina Hurricanes. Good player, good fit there.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 30, 2023
- The Hurricanes selected Bradly Nadeau in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft:
That's a framer pic.twitter.com/Vqyhr267sj— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 29, 2023
- Everything we know about the Canes’ draft pick Nadeau. [Hurricanes]
- Recapping all 10 draft picks the Hurricanes made during this draft. [Hurricanes]
- Corey Pronman analyzes every pick from the Canes. [The Athletic $]
- This may explain some of his struggles while in Carolina:
There is word that Jesse Puljujarvi recently underwent double hip surgery and is facing a lengthy recovery. He won't receive a qualifying offer from the #hurricanes before tomorrow's deadline and will become an unrestricted free agent. @NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 29, 2023
- The former Chicago Wolves head coach has taken a new job with Norte Dame as the Canes will enter next season without an AHL affiliate:
Welcome home, Coach! ☘️@BrockSheahan ('08) has been named Associate Head Coach and will return to Notre Dame July 1, 2023.— Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) June 20, 2023
https://t.co/9ZRecA7VC2#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/7Ttv107ShZ
- The Carolina Hurricanes legend has a new job:
✍️This might be our biggest "signing" since 1997✍️— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 23, 2023
The #SJSharks have hired Patrick Marleau as a player development coach and hockey operations advisor! pic.twitter.com/Kp75Ff0VcH
- Connor Bedard officially picked first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. [ESPN]
- The New Jersey Devils has signed Erik Haula and Timo Meier to new deals. [ESPN - Haula] [ESPN - Meier]
- The Devils also added Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames. [ESPN]
- There will no longer be specialty warm up jerseys in the NHL starting next season. [Sportsnet]
- Tennessee State to be first HBCU offering hockey as sport. [NHL]
- An emotional Jim Montgomery opened up about his addiction struggles and his road to recovery after winning the Jack Adams Award this year. [ESPN]
- It was a successful draft from a ratings perspective:
The @NHL Draft shattered it viewership record on Wednesday night, drawing 681,000 viewers on ESPN.— Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) June 29, 2023
That tops last year's record-setting ESPN number of 457,000 by 49%.
The event would typically not top 400,000 when airing on NBCSN during the last media rights deal. pic.twitter.com/3KJd7XWA7i
- Grading all 32 teams’ on how their drafts went. [Daily Faceoff]
- From Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Kings, Kevin Hayes to the Blues, Taylor Hall to Chicago and a lot more. Keep up with all the trades over the past few days here. [NHL]
- Six different sites are being considered by the Arizona Coyotes for a new arena in the greater Phoenix area. [NHL]
- Milan Lucic could be heading back to Boston this summer if reports are true. [NESN]
