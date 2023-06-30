 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 6/30/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The NHL Draft has come and gone, a few trades go down, and interesting news regarding one Hurricanes player that may change your perspective of his play

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

About Last Season

Our annual About Last Season series is going strong. You can click on an individual players name to take you directly to their specific review.

Storm Advisory

  • Looks like the third-line band is getting back together:
  • The Hurricanes selected Bradly Nadeau in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft:
  • Everything we know about the Canes’ draft pick Nadeau. [Hurricanes]
  • Recapping all 10 draft picks the Hurricanes made during this draft. [Hurricanes]
  • Corey Pronman analyzes every pick from the Canes. [The Athletic $]
  • This may explain some of his struggles while in Carolina:
  • The former Chicago Wolves head coach has taken a new job with Norte Dame as the Canes will enter next season without an AHL affiliate:
  • The Carolina Hurricanes legend has a new job:
  • Connor Bedard officially picked first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. [ESPN]
  • The New Jersey Devils has signed Erik Haula and Timo Meier to new deals. [ESPN - Haula] [ESPN - Meier]
  • The Devils also added Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames. [ESPN]
  • There will no longer be specialty warm up jerseys in the NHL starting next season. [Sportsnet]
  • Tennessee State to be first HBCU offering hockey as sport. [NHL]
  • An emotional Jim Montgomery opened up about his addiction struggles and his road to recovery after winning the Jack Adams Award this year. [ESPN]
  • It was a successful draft from a ratings perspective:
  • Grading all 32 teams’ on how their drafts went. [Daily Faceoff]
  • From Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Kings, Kevin Hayes to the Blues, Taylor Hall to Chicago and a lot more. Keep up with all the trades over the past few days here. [NHL]
  • Six different sites are being considered by the Arizona Coyotes for a new arena in the greater Phoenix area. [NHL]
  • Milan Lucic could be heading back to Boston this summer if reports are true. [NESN]

Loading comments...