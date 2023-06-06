Storm Advisory 6/6/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Hi there and welcome back! We took a little time off after the Hurricanes season ended for two reasons - number one we all needed a little break after a long season and number two we are currently navigating the next steps for Canes Country (See below under ICYMI).

That being said, the core group of writers here are committed to continuing on the best we can for now and you will see at least one weekly Storm Advisory during the offseason (maybe more if content and schedules allow) and we will begin rolling out our yearly Season In Review series here this week.

We hope you stick around with us and we recognize you may see a slight dip in content for the time being, but that’s also a typical thing come the offseason anyways. If things take a drastic change we will update you the best we can!

So with all of that out of the way, let’s get back to our regularly scheduled content.

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

Take a look back at the 2022-23 Carolina Hurricanes season:

A season full of memories we'll remember forever. pic.twitter.com/1JoDqfg471 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 4, 2023

Bob Brind’Amour, father of Rod, passed away this past Thursday. Everyone on our staff would like send our thoughts and condolences to the Brind’Amour family. [Hurricanes]

Hurricanes Season Ticket Members capped off the season with the annual Paint The Ice event. [Hurricanes]

Carolina has signed prospect Justin Robidas to an entry-level deal. [Hurricanes]

The Seattle Kraken have extended their General Manager Ron Francis. [Kraken]

Canes owner Tom Dundon joined the Ovies & Giglio podcast to recap the playoff run and talk about the offseason approach. [Ovies & Giglio Youtube]

Jesperi Kotkaniemi sat down with the 32 Thoughts guys to talk about Finnish hockey players, what the change of scenery did from him, and playing with Shea Weber:

A few important hires around the league - The Nashville Predators have hired Andrew Brunette after relieving John Hynes. [ESPN]. Washington has hired Spencer Carbery to be their coach. [ESPN]. The Anaheim Ducks hire Greg Cronin to coach. [ESPN]. Kyle Dubas has moved on from Toronto to take over as the President of Hockey Operations in Pittsburgh. [ESPN]. And lastly, Brad Trevliving is taking over as GM in Toronto. [ESPN]

It appears the Columbus Blue Jackets will be hiring Mike Babcock to be their next coach once his contract expires with Toronto. [ESPN]

The Quebec Remparts have won the Memorial Cup. [THN]

Anthony Mantha and Evgeny Kuznetsov could both be out in Washington as the team tries to retool. [THN]

A mix up in Toronto could be on the way with new GM Trevliving at the helm. [Sportsnet]

Patrick Kane will likely not be ready to start the season next year:

Patrick Kane’s representative, Pat Brisson, says Kane had a hip resurfacing today under Dr. Edwin Su. As is normal, follow-ups are planned, but roughly 4-6 months recovery is expected. Brisson says Kane “wants to play for a long time,” and doctors are optimistic that will happen — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 1, 2023