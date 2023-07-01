2023 NHL Free Agency Discussion

It’s Canada Day, which can only mean one thing: maple syrup for everyone the start of NHL free agency. Due to the pandemic, this is actually the first time in four years that the free agent market opened on July 1, and it’s nice to be back to normal, isn’t it?

If you missed the news yesterday, Dylan Coghlan was the only Hurricanes restricted free agent to receive a qualifying offer. Dominik Bokk, Stelio Mattheos and Jesse Puljujarvi did not receive qualifying offers and will be unrestricted free agents when the market opens at noon.

From Walt Ruff at Hurricanes.com, here is the list of unrestricted free agents who can sign a contract with any club beginning at noon:

NHL Roster Players:

Frederik Andersen

Calvin de Haan

Jesper Fast

Jake Gardiner

Shayne Gostisbehere

Ondrej Kase

Maxime Lajoie (G6)

Max Pacioretty

Jesse Puljujarvi

Antti Raanta

Paul Stastny

Derek Stepan

Minor League Players:

Dominik Bokk

Jack Dugan

Ryan Dzingel

Cavan Fitzgerald (G6)

William Lagesson

Mackenzie MacEachern

Stelio Mattheos

Zach Sawchenko (G6)

Malte Stromwall

But the bigger deal today, beyond what the Canes decide to do with their goaltending (and the apparent impending signing of Jesper Fast to a contract extension), is that next year’s free agents become eligible to sign extensions when the clock strikes noon. Sebastian Aho and Brett Pesce were both mentioned by Don Waddell at the draft as making progress in negotiations, and re-signing either or both could be the Canes’ big splash today. Here are the players eligible to sign extensions when the market opens:

Sebastian Aho

Jalen Chatfield

Jack Drury

Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook

Martin Necas

Stefan Noesen

Brett Pesce

Jamieson Rees

Brady Skjei

Ryan Suzuki

Teuvo Teravainen

This post will likely be the main hub of activity for the next few days. We’ll get back to the season in review posts after Tuesday’s holiday, and we’ll post an article for any new signing that the Hurricanes make, whether a new player altogether or a re-signing of a current one.

Here we go!