Hurricanes sign Jesper Fast to two-year contract extension

The Hurricanes are bringing back a fan favorite and key piece to their forward puzzle on a team-friendly deal. As first reported by Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston on Friday, Swedish winger Jesper Fast is returning to the Hurricanes on a two-year deal with a $2.4-million AAV.

This is almost certainly an example of Fast taking a bit of a “hometown discount” to stay with the Hurricanes, as, especially coming off his strong playoff performance, it seems he could have gotten more money and term on the open market.

Fast gets a slight raise off the three-year, $2-million AAV deal he signed during the 2020 offseason, over which he’s been a great fit for the Hurricanes.

Fast has teamed with Jordan Staal as an elite shutdown forward duo for the Hurricanes, with that pairing frequently going up against the opponent’s top players and shutting them down. He’s also played a key role on a Hurricanes penalty kill that has been one of the best in the league.

This past season, Fast continued to provide valuable secondary scoring for the Hurricanes, putting up 10 goals and 29 points. He also led them with six goals in the playoffs, including the overtime series winner in game 5 against the New Jersey Devils.

All in all, this is a good piece of business for the Hurricanes to lock in a versatile, valuable winger at a bargain rate.

