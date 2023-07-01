Hurricanes bring back Andersen, Raanta

Reports that the Hurricanes were looking to bring back both of their pending unrestricted free agent veteran goaltenders didn’t take long to come to fruition on Saturday, as, per first reports from TSN, Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta will both be back in the fold next season.

The Frederik Andersen contract is reported to be for two years with a $3.4-million AAV, while the Hurricanes have confirmed a one-year, $1.5-million contract for Raanta.

Both goalies signed with the Hurricanes in free agency ahead of the 2021-22 season, and, while this past year was more of a mixed bag, both have mostly played well and been good fits for the team.

In 2022-23, Andersen followed up an up-and-down, injury-plagued regular season with a stellar playoff run, going 5-3-0 with a .927 save percentage and 1.83 goals-against average, playing a key role in the Hurricanes’ run to the Eastern Conference final.

Raanta enjoyed a strong regular season, going 19-3-3, and backstopped most of the team’s first-round series win over the New York Islanders.

This gives the Hurricanes three goalies under contract at the NHL level for this season, with Pyotr Kochetkov’s four-year, $2-million AAV deal set to start. However, Kochetkov remains waiver exempt and can still be sent to the AHL, and, with injuries to both Andersen and Raanta, the Hurricanes have needed to use three goalies at the NHL level in each of the last two seasons.

The team’s official release on Raanta follows: