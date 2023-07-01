Hurricanes land Dmitry Orlov on two-year deal

The Carolina Hurricanes are usually good for a surprise move or two in the offseason these days. Landing the best defenseman, and arguably the biggest fish, on this year’s UFA market certainly qualifies.

Per a first report from Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes are signing UFA defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year deal with a whopping $7.75-million AAV.

Orlov, drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2009, spent the first 10 years of his career with the Washington Capitals before splitting last year between Washington and Boston, going to the Bruins at the trade deadline.

The 32-year old posted seven goals and a career-high 36 points last season, and should be a great fit as a two-way force on the Hurricanes’ blue line.

Orlov is an excellent play-maker & one of the best defensemen in the league at playing the rover role. Joins a deep blue line in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/PVPAJ2mYky — Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine) July 1, 2023

Dmitry Orlov on a short-term deal may be the best signing of free agency. He has a solid shot, controls entries and exits with his slipperiness, and has an amazing smile. Carolina is one of the best possible fits as well. Congrats to both parties. pic.twitter.com/UsFMM23wAq — Evolving-Hockey (@EvolvingHockey) July 1, 2023

The Hurricanes are obviously shelling out a massive cap hit for Orlov, but, on the flipside, the big money keeps the term down and makes it a fairly low-risk deal for a defenseman who should still be able to play some great hockey for the next two years.

As the Hurricanes’ blue line stands right now, it’s absolutely stacked, with Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns, Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce, Orlov and Jalen Chatfield all signed for this next season.

Of course, rumors have swirled around Pesce with a year left on his contract, and Skjei is in the same boat, so the Hurricanes may not be done remaking their blue line.

Regardless, they’ve added one of the top players on the market, and, especially as it stands right now, made a massive upgrade to their blue line for next season.