Hurricanes sign Brendan Lemieux to one-year contract

Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Brendan Lemieux to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

“Brendan is a hard-nosed forward who will add some sandpaper to our lineup,” said Waddell. “We’re excited to add his physical presence to our team.”

Lemieux, 27, has posted 69 points (33g, 36a) in 275 career NHL games with Winnipeg, NY Rangers, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The 6’1”, 215-pound forward tallied nine points (2g, 7a) in 45 games with the Kings and Flyers in 2022-23. Lemieux has registered at least 100 hits in each of his five full NHL seasons, posting a career-high 164 hits in 59 games with the Rangers in 2019-20. He has earned 31 fighting majors in his NHL career, including a career-high eight fights in 2021-22 with the Kings.

Lemieux is the son of four-time Stanley Cup Champion Claude Lemieux and the nephew of former Hartford Whalers forward Jocelyn Lemieux. The Denver, Colo., native was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round, 31st overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.