Storm Advisory 7/12/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Andrei Svechnikov prepares to return to the ice, the Erik Karlsson drama drags on, and Tim Tebow becomes an owner of a hockey team

By Cody Hagan
Tampa Bay Lightning v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

About Last Season

Our annual About Last Season series is going strong. You can click on an individual players name to take you directly to their specific review.

Storm Advisory

  • Rod Brind’Amour gives the prospects at development camp a pep talk they won’t soon forget:
  • Mike and Shane catch up on the moves the Hurricanes have made so far and what else to expect from them on this episode of Canes Cast. [Hurricanes]
  • Canes see ‘A model of consistency’ in Perets. [Hurricanes]
  • Gagliardi adding a fresh perspective at Prospects Development Camp. [Hurricanes]
  • Andrei Svechnikov has been cleared to return to skating and plans to hit the ice this week in Raleigh. [NHL]
  • The Penguins and the Hurricanes are likely the final two options for an Erik Karlsson trade, but which team blinks first to make the deal happen? [SJHN]
  • Former Hurricane Chris Terry will be part of the Chicago Wolves roster as the team looks to transition in to life without an NHL affiliate:
  • In other AHL roster news, Josiah Slavin has signed with the Marlies:
  • Tim Tebow has been approved as an owner for a new ECHL franchise. [ESPN]
  • Skyler Brind’Amour is getting his shot with the Florida Panthers organization. [SFSS]
  • The Detroit Red Wings have landed one of the biggest names available this summer after they traded for Alex DeBricant. [ESPN]
  • An NHL nutritionist’s 6 diet tips for how young players can eat like pro athletes. [The Athletic $]
  • An aging Pittsburgh Penguins team is going all-in for the playoffs this year after missing out last season. [THN]
  • K’Andre Miller has agreed to a two-year extension with the New York Rangers which leaves the team very little cap room left to sign their other big name RFA Alexis Lafreniere. [ESPN]

