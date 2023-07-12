Storm Advisory 7/12/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
About Last Season
Our annual About Last Season series is going strong. You can click on an individual players name to take you directly to their specific review.
- Antti Raanta
- Brett Pesce
- Calvin de Haan
- Derek Stepan
- Dylan Coghlan
- Frederik Andersen
- Jaccob Slavin
- Jack Drury
- Jesse Puljujärvi
- Jesper Fast
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
- Jordan Staal
- Paul Stastny
- Shayne Gostisbehere
- Teuvo Teravainen
- Coaches & Front Office
Storm Advisory
- Rod Brind’Amour gives the prospects at development camp a pep talk they won’t soon forget:
Roddy set the tone for Camp pic.twitter.com/5nX9XOoJTo— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 11, 2023
- Mike and Shane catch up on the moves the Hurricanes have made so far and what else to expect from them on this episode of Canes Cast. [Hurricanes]
- Canes see ‘A model of consistency’ in Perets. [Hurricanes]
- Gagliardi adding a fresh perspective at Prospects Development Camp. [Hurricanes]
- Andrei Svechnikov has been cleared to return to skating and plans to hit the ice this week in Raleigh. [NHL]
- The Penguins and the Hurricanes are likely the final two options for an Erik Karlsson trade, but which team blinks first to make the deal happen? [SJHN]
- Former Hurricane Chris Terry will be part of the Chicago Wolves roster as the team looks to transition in to life without an NHL affiliate:
The Wolves have signed the following players for the 2023-24 season:— Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) July 10, 2023
Forwards
Peter Abbandonato
Hudson Elynuik
Dominic Franco
Kyle Marino
Cole Schneider
Chris Terry
Defensemen
Tory Dello
Tyson Feist
Goaltender
Adam Scheel
✍ https://t.co/1fGd2qSnvV pic.twitter.com/kAzQVHUy6w
- In other AHL roster news, Josiah Slavin has signed with the Marlies:
New ink— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) July 9, 2023
The @TorontoMarlies have signed forward Josiah Slavin to a one-year AHL contract.
: https://t.co/iDS9R6tfw7 pic.twitter.com/cY2EyDdOqO
- Tim Tebow has been approved as an owner for a new ECHL franchise. [ESPN]
- Skyler Brind’Amour is getting his shot with the Florida Panthers organization. [SFSS]
- The Detroit Red Wings have landed one of the biggest names available this summer after they traded for Alex DeBricant. [ESPN]
- An NHL nutritionist’s 6 diet tips for how young players can eat like pro athletes. [The Athletic $]
- An aging Pittsburgh Penguins team is going all-in for the playoffs this year after missing out last season. [THN]
- K’Andre Miller has agreed to a two-year extension with the New York Rangers which leaves the team very little cap room left to sign their other big name RFA Alexis Lafreniere. [ESPN]
