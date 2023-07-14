About Last Season: Stefan Noesen

Stefan Noesen: 2022-23 By The Numbers

Age: 30

NHL Seasons: 9

Scoring: 13 goals, 23 assists, 36 points in 78 games

Playoff Scoring: 4 goals, 4 assists, 8 points in 15 games

Advanced Stats: 68.9 CF%, 67.6 HDCF%, 74.4 GF%, 71.1 xGF%

Average TOI: 9:36 ES, 2:46 PP, 0:00 SH

Contract Status: Signed through 2023-24 at $762,500 AAV

Simply put, Stefan Noesen had a career year in 2022-23. In his second year with Carolina, Noesen set career highs in points and assists and tied his career high in goals, fitting his “gritty goal-getter” role like a glove.

Noesen made the most of another turnover-heavy offseason for the Hurricanes. With the likes of Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter leaving Carolina over the summer, the veteran winger seized the opportunity put himself in the lineup regularly. Noesen already blossomed in the Canes’ system, tallying 48 goals and 37 assists in 70 games for the 2021-22 AHL Champion Chicago Wolves, and proved he can produce well at the NHL level in a Canes sweater.

Noesen’s knack for getting into the gritty areas made him a valuable piece of Rod Brind’Amour’s offense. By charging into the crease and scoring the ugly goals, Noesen expertly filled the role of “gutsy, physical winger” left by Niederreiter.

Even when he wasn’t the guy on the scoresheet, Noesen’s netfront presence opened up many opportunities for his teammates to score through goalie screens. Away from the net, the Noesen’s puck vision set up even more scoring opportunities for Carolina (see: career-high 23 assists).

His no-look, cross-ice pass to Nečas in game 4 against the New York Islanders exemplified Noesen’s puck vision and ability to look off defenders.

That's how you start a period pic.twitter.com/vUIeKlE3LJ — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 23, 2023

As for the future, Noesen’s sub-million AAV and steady production can’t coexist forever. The Canes will have bigger fish to fry after the 2023-24 season with Sebastian Aho, Brady Skjei and Teuvo Teravainen also set to become unrestricted free agents. Being over 30 will help drive down Noesen’s market price but his aptitude for the Canes’ style of play makes him a valuable asset to bring back. Regardless of what happens next offseason, Hurricanes fans can enjoy Noesen’s physical, productive play for at least one more season.