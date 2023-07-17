About Last Season: Brent Burns

Brent Burns: 2022-23 By the Numbers

Age: 38

NHL Seasons: 19

Scoring: 18 goals, 43 assists, 61 points in 82 games

Playoff Scoring: 2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points in 15 games

Average TOI: 18:07 ES, 3:00 PP, 2:06 SH

Contract Status: Signed through 2024-25 at $5.28M AAV* (*Cap Hit To The Hurricanes)

The Carolina Hurricanes shocked the hockey world last summer when they traded for Brent Burns seemingly out of nowhere. They were bringing in a former Norris Trophy winner who would immediately be an upgrade on the top defensive pairing from Tony DeAngelo and they did it for a very minimal return. Just another steal by General Manager Don Waddell.

Burns was in Raleigh just a few days later living out of his RV that he drove from Texas and was fully committed to helping the team win from day one. He’s extremely well liked around the league and is certainly the most interesting man in hockey (I mean seriously, what other player can say they’ve been attacked by a cheetah??), but it’s his play on the ice that the Hurricanes sought out more than anything.

The main question surrounding Burns was at 37 years old, could he learn an entire new system and keep up with the youth movement on a fast paced Rod Brind’Amour team?

Well not only did it excel in his role next to Jaccob Slavin, he broke records cementing himself once again as one of the best defensemen in the NHL. With 18 goals he was tied with Brady Skjei for the team high in goals by a defenseman and also tied for third most by a defenseman in the league. But it was his elite passing ability that helped him get to 61 points shattering the Hurricanes old record of 53 points by a defenseman in a single season.

His play was recognized in the Norris Trophy voting where he finished 10th overall with two second-place votes. For comparison, Slavin finished 17th.

He has a way of just being in the right place at the right time all season long while not sacrificing defense for offense like other players who have played opposite of Slavin.

Burnzie called GAME.



Brent Burns' second goal in as many nights is the @Energizer OT winner! pic.twitter.com/Zy5YPycCgL — NHL (@NHL) October 30, 2022

Brind’Amour constantly praised Burns’ conditioning and commitment to being in shape which is how he was able to adapt and keep up with the team at his age. It seems safe to say he exceed any expectations going in to this season and having a full season in Carolina’s system will only help Burns next year as he will look to help put the Canes over the hump and to a Stanley Cup.