About Last Season: Martin Necas

Martin Necas 2022-23 By the Numbers

Age: 24

NHL Seasons: 6

Scoring: 28 goals, 43 assists, 71 points in games

Playoff Scoring: 4 goals, 3 assists, 7 points in games

Advanced Stats: 63.81 CF%, 60.54 HDCF%, 60.22 GF%, 61.45 xGF%

Average TOI: 14:54 ES, 3:03 PP, 0:27 SH

Contract Status: Signed through 2023-24 at $3.5 million, will be arbitration-eligible RFA after 2023-24

If there was an offseason wish list coming into the 2022-23 season for Carolina Hurricanes’ fans, one of the biggest hopes there would’ve been to see Martin Necas take another step forward in his development.

And for the most part, that’s exactly what Canes’ fans got to see. Necas put up 28 goals — nearly double his previous best — and 71 points, 30 more than he had ever put up in a season. Necas also played in all 82 games for the first time in his NHL career.

All in all, Necas took big strides forward and was one of the Canes’ best and most consistent offensive players. He led the Canes with 71 points, and shared the team lead for assists with Brent Burns at 43. He was second in goals, led the team in power play goals, trailed only Sebastian Aho in average time on ice among the forwards, was second to Aho in offensive point shares, tied with Aho for the most defensive point shares among forwards.

Necas started the season out as hot as can be, opening the year with a goal and two assists in a win over Columbus. That was the first of four straight games with a point to open the season for Necas, who had 21 points and seven multi-point games in the first 17 games of the season.

It never really slowed down much for Necas, who finished the season with 18 multi-point games including five three-point games. He scored a goal in 27 of Carolina’s 82 games. The Canes went 20-5-2 in those 27 games.

The highlight of Necas’ season came during the highlight of Carolina’s season, as Necas had a goal and two assists in the Canes’ Stadium Series win over the Capitals. For Necas, the game was a major national showcase of his talent coming off an All-Star Game snub.

Necas signed a two-year, $6 million extension with the Canes ahead of the 2022-23 season, and he instantly showed his worth. As the Canes move forward in this window, Necas should continue to be a major piece of the puzzle for the Hurricanes.