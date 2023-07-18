About Last Season: Jalen Chatfield

Jalen Chatfield 2022-23 By The Numbers

Age: 27

NHL Seasons: 3

Scoring: 6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points in 78 games

Playoff Scoring: 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 15 games

Advanced Stats: 58.1 CF%, 56.6 HDCF%, 59.1 GF%, 55.6 xGF%

Average TOI: 13:11 ES, 0:30 PP, 0:54 SH

Contract Status: Signed through 2023-24 at $762,500 AAV

The Canes got a welcome surprise in 2022-23 in the form of Jalen Chatfield’s emergence as a productive, physical defenseman. After showing promise in limited action in 2021-22, Chatfield broke in his second year in Carolina as an imposing defender and sneaky offensive threat.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound D-man showcased tenacity before the regular season even started, tussling with Tage Thompson in a preseason matchup on Oct. 4 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Check Tage Thompson preseason fight off the bingo card. pic.twitter.com/ShAaKWBXVm — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) October 4, 2022

This intensity on the ice served as Chatfield’s main weapon throughout 2022-23. He finished second among Canes defenseman in hits with 78, trailing Calvin de Haan by only six. When not outright hitting opposing forwards, he consistently closed passing lanes and pressuring puck-handlers into bad positions, making his mark as an extremely proactive defenseman.

Chatfield also found his stride on offense in 2022-23. While he didn’t post the same numbers as Brett Burns or Brady Skjei, Chatfield’s made frequent use of his speed to catch defenses sleeping. March 21’s showdown against the New York Rangers featured a prime example of Chatfield’s opportunistic speed, charging down on the right into a wide-open lane with a full head of steam before blasting the puck past Igor Shesterkin.

What a shot from Jalen Chatfield pic.twitter.com/0I9PecnO5A — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 22, 2023

Chatfield’s style of play fits extremely well in Carolina’s system, but only time can tell whether he can keep it up. He led Canes defensemen in hits taken by a wide margin last season, and carries a considerable amount of mileage for a 28 year old entering just his fourth in the NHL season.

Still, Chatfield’s value to the Hurricanes defense is undeniable. His ability to impose his will on the opposition and skill to cleverly helm guys in will serve the Hurricanes well for at least one more season. Chatfield is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, and Chatfield will be due for a significant pay raise if he can replicate his 2022-23 campaign. If he and Carolina’s front office can reach a deal, Chatfield could contribute for the Canes for years to come.