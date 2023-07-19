Storm Advisory 7/19/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

About Last Season

Our annual About Last Season series is getting close to the end. You can click on an individual players name to take you directly to their specific review.

Storm Advisory

The Carolina Hurricanes have loaned some of their Finnish prospects to the Liiga for the upcoming season:

The #Canes have loaned three Finnish prospects to Liiga clubs for the 2023-24 season:



• Aleksi Heimosalmi - Assat

• Tuukka Tieksola - Lukko

• Ville Koivunen - Karpat pic.twitter.com/EweRd66bU3 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) July 17, 2023

Former Canes legend Ondrej Kase is headed back home to play in Czechia:

Ondrej Kase has signed a deal in his home country of Czechia.



The 27-year-old winger played Opening Night with the #Canes this past season, but was sidelined the rest of the year due to concussion issues. https://t.co/8dzUp1C6sc — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) July 16, 2023

Jalen Chatfield and his partner Drew welcomed a beautiful baby boy this past week: