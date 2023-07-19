Storm Advisory 7/19/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

About Last Season
Our annual About Last Season series is getting close to the end. You can click on an individual players name to take you directly to their specific review.
- Antti Raanta
- Brady Skjei
- Brent Burns
- Brett Pesce
- Calvin de Haan
- Derek Stepan
- Dylan Coghlan
- Frederik Andersen
- Jaccob Slavin
- Jack Drury
- Jalen Chatfield
- Jesse Puljujärvi
- Jesper Fast
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
- Jordan Staal
- Martin Necas
- Paul Stastny
- Shayne Gostisbehere
- Stefan Noesen
- Teuvo Teravainen
- Coaches & Front Office
Storm Advisory
- The Carolina Hurricanes have loaned some of their Finnish prospects to the Liiga for the upcoming season:
The #Canes have loaned three Finnish prospects to Liiga clubs for the 2023-24 season:— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) July 17, 2023
• Aleksi Heimosalmi - Assat
• Tuukka Tieksola - Lukko
• Ville Koivunen - Karpat pic.twitter.com/EweRd66bU3
- Former Canes legend Ondrej Kase is headed back home to play in Czechia:
Ondrej Kase has signed a deal in his home country of Czechia.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) July 16, 2023
The 27-year-old winger played Opening Night with the #Canes this past season, but was sidelined the rest of the year due to concussion issues. https://t.co/8dzUp1C6sc
- Jalen Chatfield and his partner Drew welcomed a beautiful baby boy this past week:
- After busy start, Hurricanes’ summer has quieted down. Which isn’t the same as quiet. [N&O]
- The four most improved NHL teams so far this summer. [THN]
- Sports betting at PNC Arena: Sports book, new bars among proposed improvements. [WRAL]
- Rod Brind’Amour joins the inaugural David Glen Show on the new North Carolina Sports Network (Skip to about the 33 minute mark). [NCSN]
- Morgan Geekie is finding a new perspective on life as a father. [THN]
- The NHL is not considering any sort of regular season tournament like the NBA is adding. [ESPN]
- After being released by the Arizona Coyotes, Alex Galchenyuk has apologized and entered the leagues player assistance program. [TSN]
- Why NHL referee Dan O’Rourke is biking more than 2,700 miles from Santa Monica to Chicago this summer. [The Athletic $]
- The best player to only play one game for each NHL team. [The Athletic $]
- Breaking down the Stanley Cup windows for every Metro team. [Daily Faceoff]
