Storm Advisory 7/19/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Jalen Chatfield becomes a dad, proposed improvements to PNC Arena, and will the NHL add a regular season tournament like the NBA?

By Cody Hagan
Storm Advisory

  • The Carolina Hurricanes have loaned some of their Finnish prospects to the Liiga for the upcoming season:
  • Former Canes legend Ondrej Kase is headed back home to play in Czechia:
  • Jalen Chatfield and his partner Drew welcomed a beautiful baby boy this past week:
  • After busy start, Hurricanes’ summer has quieted down. Which isn’t the same as quiet. [N&O]
  • The four most improved NHL teams so far this summer. [THN]
  • Sports betting at PNC Arena: Sports book, new bars among proposed improvements. [WRAL]
  • Rod Brind’Amour joins the inaugural David Glen Show on the new North Carolina Sports Network (Skip to about the 33 minute mark). [NCSN]
  • Morgan Geekie is finding a new perspective on life as a father. [THN]
  • The NHL is not considering any sort of regular season tournament like the NBA is adding. [ESPN]
  • After being released by the Arizona Coyotes, Alex Galchenyuk has apologized and entered the leagues player assistance program. [TSN]
  • Why NHL referee Dan O’Rourke is biking more than 2,700 miles from Santa Monica to Chicago this summer. [The Athletic $]
  • The best player to only play one game for each NHL team. [The Athletic $]
  • Breaking down the Stanley Cup windows for every Metro team. [Daily Faceoff]

