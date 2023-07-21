About Last Season: Andrei Svechnikov

Andrei Svechnikov 2022-23 By The Numbers

Age: 23

NHL Seasons: 5

Scoring: 23 goals, 32 assists, 55 points in 64 games

Playoff Scoring: Missed playoffs due to injury

Advanced Stats: 66.6 CF%, 65.5 HDCF%, 64.1 GF%, 65.6 xGF%

Average TOI: 14:51 ES, 3:14 PP, 0:01 SH

Contract: Signed through 2028-29 at $7.75 million AAV

The Carolina Hurricanes boasted a 43-12-8 record, good enough for a .746 points percentage entering March 11’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Andrei Svechnikov went down with what turned to be a season-ending ACL tear in the second period of that game. Carolina lost to Vegas 4-0, kicking off a 9-9-1 skid to end the regular season.

Yeah, that sounds about right.

Suffice to say Svechnikov is a really, really important player for the Hurricanes. So much so that the Hurricanes faithful pulled together to send him and Max Pacioretty fan-signed flags with personalized messages to wish them well in their recoveries.

There’s no one like the Caniacs.



These fan-signed flags were delivered to Svech and Patches with hundreds of personalized messages wishing them well on their recovery journeys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EsECWlIbEy — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 6, 2023

Svechnikov was putting together another stellar campaign in Carolina. The 2023 All-Star notched 55 points in 63 games prior to his injury.

His production rates were similar to his past few seasons, and was on pace for a 71-point season, which would’ve been a career high. Svechnikov was also creating more opportunities for his teammates. He was on pace for 41 assists (another would-be career high) and averaged 2.18 rebounds created per 60 minutes, far surpassing his previous high of 1.65 from the season before.

Svechnikov also played with more discipline in 2022-23. He took better care of the puck, registering a career-best 2.55 giveaways per game. His PIM/60 went up slightly, from 3.52 to 3.69, but his minor penalties per 60 went down from 1.65 to 1.45. The fact that the one major penalty he committed all year counts for a bigger fraction of his total than in a full season put the increase in penalty minute rate further into context.

Thankfully, Svechnikov’s recovery looks like its going well. He resumed skating on July 7 and expressed confidence in how he felt on the ice, a very good sign for someone coming off an ACL tear.

Svech takes a big step forward in his recovery journey — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 17, 2023

Non-contact injuries are always scary, so a smooth road to recovery is a great sign for Svech and the Canes. A full and speedy recovery will garner a huge sigh of relief for Svechnikov, the Hurricanes and the fans, all of whom hope to make some noise next season.