Hurricanes Sign Tony DeAngelo to One-Year Deal

Monday evening, the Carolina Hurricanes confirmed the signing of defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year deal worth $1,675,000. DeAngelo was recently bought out by his most recent team, the Philadelphia Flyers, and was a free agent available to sign with any team.

Carolina brass seemed very happy with the signing.

In the team’s press release Don Waddell was quoted as saying, “Tony is an elite offensive defenseman who had a great season with us in 2021-22,” said Waddell. “We wanted to re-sign him last summer, and now we’re thrilled to bring him back to Raleigh.”

DeAngelo ran out of favor with Flyers coach John Tortorella and was benched toward the end of the season. It is no surprise that he was bought out.

There was a rumor in June that the Hurricanes made a deal with the Flyers to trade for DeAngelo in exchange for a prospect while Philadelphia paid 50% of the blueliner’s $5,000,000 salary. Neither team confirmed that rumor.

Then, certain insiders on Twitter speculated that the deal was nixed by the league because of a timing issue or some other nuance. Supposedly, the deal could be completed after July 1st, but again neither team confirmed this speculation or reported the trade.

It would not make much sense for the Canes to give up an asset for a player who everyone knew was no longer wanted by his former team. Still, rumors persisted.

DeAngelo played well offensively for the Canes during his last stint, scoring 51 points in 64 regular season games and an additional 10 points in 14 playoff games. But he is not known for his defense and it will be interesting to see how he fits in.

Now with the previous signing of Dmitry Orlov, the team has seven blueliners not counting prospects. There are more rumors that Brett Pesce could be moved but the Canes are reportedly also trying to re-sign him.

Rumors have followed the Hurricanes like never before this offseason, including that they were in pursuit of unhappy Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. This signing will probably put an end to that one.

Check out the team’s press release here.

https://www.nhl.com/hurricanes/news/canes-sign-deangelo-to-one-year-contract/c-345424708