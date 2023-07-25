 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

About Last Season: Seth Jarvis

The heart and soul of the Canes showed glimpses of the stardom to come in a strong sophomore effort.

By Alec_Sawyer
Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers - Game Three Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Seth Jarvis 2022-23 By the Numbers

  • Age: 20
  • NHL Seasons: 2
  • Scoring: 14 goals, 25 assists, 39 points in 82 games
  • Playoff Scoring: 5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 15 games
  • Advanced Stats: 62.67 CF%, 62.63 HDCF%, 59.50 GF%, 65.41 xGF%
  • Average TOI: 14:00 ES, 2:02 PP, 0:09 SH
  • Contract Status: ELC worth $894,167 in 2023-24, RFA following 2023-24

