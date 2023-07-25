About Last Season: Seth Jarvis

Seth Jarvis 2022-23 By the Numbers
- Age: 20
- NHL Seasons: 2
- Scoring: 14 goals, 25 assists, 39 points in 82 games
- Playoff Scoring: 5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 15 games
- Advanced Stats: 62.67 CF%, 62.63 HDCF%, 59.50 GF%, 65.41 xGF%
- Average TOI: 14:00 ES, 2:02 PP, 0:09 SH
- Contract Status: ELC worth $894,167 in 2023-24, RFA following 2023-24
Poll
How would you grade Seth Jarvis’ 2022-23 season?
-
12%
A - Outstanding Performance
-
50%
B - Above Average Performance
-
33%
C - Average Performance
-
2%
D - Below Average Performance
-
1%
F - Significantly Below Average Performance
