About Last Season: Jordan Martinook

Jordan Martinook 2022-23 By The Numbers

Age: 30

NHL Seasons: 8

Scoring: 13 goals, 21 assists, 34 points in 82 games played

Playoff Scoring: 3 goals, 9 assists, 12 points in 15 games played

Average TOI: 13:31 ES, 0:06 PP, 2:01 SH

Contract: Signed through 2023-24 at $1.80 million AAV

As our About Last Season series nears an end it’s fitting one of the last players we get to talk about in none other than Jordan Martinook. Talk about a whirlwind of a season for the Carolina Hurricanes’ Alternate Captain.

Coming off three straight seasons that saw Martinook miss significant time due to injuries, the always vocal forward found himself on waivers and being assigned to the AHL (although it was really just a paper transaction) when the team chose not to expose Ethan Bear to waivers instead. Instead of letting it get him down, Martinook used that moment as a fire starter and went on to have by far the best season of his career.

From scoring his second career hat trick, to completely dominating the series against the New Jersey Devils, Martinook made a statement this year and showed why he’s so valuable to coach Rod Brind’Amour’s system. The former second round pick proved he is more than just a locker room leader and than he can put up numbers offensively when healthy and given an opportunity.

One of the biggest changes this year for Martinook was his elevation in to the top nine alongside Jesper Fast and Jordan Staal. The trio formed one of the most dominating possession and shut down lines in the entire NHL. While he wasn’t the scorer that Nino Niederreiter once was on Staal’s wing, he filled in very nicely. His 34 points were nine more than his previous career high and his 12 playoff points were tied with Sebastian Aho for the team lead in playoff scoring.

Another role he saw greatly increase was his penalty killing where he ranked second on the team for forwards at 2:01 short-handed time on ice. He’s seen his role on the PK gradually increase each year to the point that he is now one of the top guys that the coaches can send out when needed in crucial situations.

With one year remaining on his contract, Martinook figures to be a mainstay on the Staal line once again this season barring any unforeseen trades. He fits that role perfectly and he proved this year that when healthy, he can be much more than just the guy who screams at people in the locker room.