Storm Advisory 7/26/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Tony DeAngelo explains why he wanted to return to Raleigh, Sebastian Aho nears a new contract, and a legendary Bruin hangs up the skates for good

By Cody Hagan
Storm Advisory

  • Members of the Carolina Hurricanes front office donated a butt-load of diapers this week (get it, butt-load!):
  • Tony DeAngelo thinks “It’ll be nice to be back” with the Canes as he shares his reasoning for wanting to come back to Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
  • A new contract extension between the Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho is getting close. [NHL]
  • With DeAngelo returning to Carolina he’s added to a special list of players who will have left Raleigh and then come back to play with the team once again. While it’s not been nearly as popular of a tactic for Don Waddell as it was for Jim Rutherford, it’s still interesting to look back at the top-ten players to return to Raleigh after leaving. [The Athletic $]
  • Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron issued this statement confirming he is hanging up the skates for good. [Bruins]
  • Take a look back at the most memorable moments of Bergeron’s Hall of Fame career. [Sportsnet]
  • Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz has passed away at the age of 70. [ESPN]
  • Five NHL teams that could snap their long playoff droughts next season. [THN]
  • The Florida Panthers have signed Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year extension. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The Bruins reportedly terminated contract of Mitchell Miller in February settlement. [Boston Globe]
  • An early look at the top 12 pending UFA’s in the summer of 2024. [Sportsnet]

