Storm Advisory 7/26/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

About Last Season
Our annual About Last Season series is getting close to the end. You can click on an individual players name to take you directly to their specific review.
- Andrei Svechnikov
- Antti Raanta
- Brady Skjei
- Brent Burns
- Brett Pesce
- Calvin de Haan
- Derek Stepan
- Dylan Coghlan
- Frederik Andersen
- Jaccob Slavin
- Jack Drury
- Jalen Chatfield
- Jesse Puljujärvi
- Jesper Fast
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
- Jordan Staal
- Martin Necas
- Paul Stastny
- Sebastian Aho
- Seth Jarvis
- Shayne Gostisbehere
- Stefan Noesen
- Teuvo Teravainen
- Coaches & Front Office
In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Members of the Carolina Hurricanes front office donated a butt-load of diapers this week (get it, butt-load!):
On diaper duty with @DiaperBankNC— Canes Give Back (@CanesGiveBack) July 25, 2023
Members of the #Canes front office packaged over 14,000 diapers to be distributed throughout North Carolina!
Learn More » https://t.co/d0pcZmVYC6 pic.twitter.com/GhgTUguIWp
- Tony DeAngelo thinks “It’ll be nice to be back” with the Canes as he shares his reasoning for wanting to come back to Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
- A new contract extension between the Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho is getting close. [NHL]
- With DeAngelo returning to Carolina he’s added to a special list of players who will have left Raleigh and then come back to play with the team once again. While it’s not been nearly as popular of a tactic for Don Waddell as it was for Jim Rutherford, it’s still interesting to look back at the top-ten players to return to Raleigh after leaving. [The Athletic $]
- Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron issued this statement confirming he is hanging up the skates for good. [Bruins]
- Take a look back at the most memorable moments of Bergeron’s Hall of Fame career. [Sportsnet]
- Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz has passed away at the age of 70. [ESPN]
- Five NHL teams that could snap their long playoff droughts next season. [THN]
- The Florida Panthers have signed Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year extension. [Daily Faceoff]
- The Bruins reportedly terminated contract of Mitchell Miller in February settlement. [Boston Globe]
- An early look at the top 12 pending UFA’s in the summer of 2024. [Sportsnet]
