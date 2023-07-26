Hurricanes Re-Sign Sebastian Aho

Happy Birthday Sebastian Aho!

The Carolina Hurricanes just announced that the center has signed a new contract with the team lasting eight years for a total of 78 million dollars. That makes a reasonable (under the circumstances), $9.75 AAV going forward.

Aho’s current contract pays him an average of $8.46 AAV. He has one more year left at this lower amount before this new contract kicks in. If all goes as planned, he will be in Raleigh through the 2031-32 season.

We will have some analysis concerning the contract later today.

The team will hold a press conference over Zoom at 3 P.M.

Check out the official press release here.

https://www.nhl.com/hurricanes/news/canes-re-sign-aho-to-eight-year-extension/c-345440964