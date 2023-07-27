Comparing the Aho Contract

The Carolina Hurricanes wrapped up their most consistent player until the 2031-2032 season on Wednesday with a 78 million dollar contract. Sebastian Aho will earn an average of $9.75 million for eight years after his current deal expires next year.

Is that a good deal for the team? Realistically, no one will know until we see some results during the course the contract. But if you cannot trust Aho to earn it, who can you trust?

The player is known as a tenacious forechecker, an excellent penalty killer who is always a danger to score short-handed, and someone who works hard in his own end. He also has an intense desire to win, something that cannot be taught.

But having said all of this, I thought it would be interesting to compare his point and goal scoring production with some of his peers around the league. It is a simplistic comparison but we may find it of interest.

I selected players who signed at about the same age as Aho, (age 26), and those who had recent contracts, (the last five years). All but Tavares were for eight years and he signed for seven.

Bottom line, he fits in well with this group of players. His goals per game average is better than a few but points per game is lower than some as well.

We will look again at these stats next year.

(Info compiled from Capfriendly)

https://www.capfriendly.com/comparables