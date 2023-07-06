 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 7/6/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

New numbers for new Hurricanes, the weirdest free agency contracts so far, plus the latest on the Vladimir Tarasenko saga

By Cody Hagan
About Last Season

Our annual About Last Season series is going strong. You can click on an individual players name to take you directly to their specific review.

Storm Advisory

  • Michael Bunting is looking forward to continuing his momentum in Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
  • Dylan Coghlan is back in Carolina with a new one-year deal. [Hurricanes]
  • Griffin Mendel, who played last season with the Chicago Wolves, has signed an entry-level deal with the Canes. [Hurricanes]
  • Calvin de Haan shared a few words after departing Carolina in free agency:
  • Rumors have been running wild about where Vladimir Tarasenko will sign, but as of now he has no agreements in place and the process seems wide open with this news:
  • Tarasenko’s new agent is starting the process of free agency over and contacting every team to gauge their interest in his client. [The Athletic $]
  • NHL off-season early winners and losers: Hurricanes load up, Bruins lose big pieces. [Sportsnet]
  • Patric Hornqvist is hanging is skating off to retirement after 15 seasons. [Sportsnet]
  • Taking a look at the weirdest contracts handed out so far this off-season. [Yahoo]
  • 22 NHL players have elected to go to salary arbitration. [THN]
  • Things are getting heated in Anaheim as John Gibson has reportedly demanded a trade. [SI]
  • ‘I still feel like there’s more.’ Awaiting a trade, a healthy, eager Erik Karlsson just wants a chance. [Daily Faceoff]

