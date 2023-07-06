Storm Advisory 7/6/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

About Last Season
Our annual About Last Season series is going strong. You can click on an individual players name to take you directly to their specific review.
- Antti Raanta
- Brett Pesce
- Calvin de Haan
- Derek Stepan
- Dylan Coghlan
- Frederik Andersen
- Jesse Puljujärvi
- Jesper Fast
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
- Jordan Staal
- Paul Stastny
- Shayne Gostisbehere
- Coaches & Front Office
Storm Advisory
- The newest members of the Carolina Hurricanes have their jersey numbers:
The newbies are official pic.twitter.com/EzAeUvsS2L— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 3, 2023
- Michael Bunting is looking forward to continuing his momentum in Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
- Dylan Coghlan is back in Carolina with a new one-year deal. [Hurricanes]
- Griffin Mendel, who played last season with the Chicago Wolves, has signed an entry-level deal with the Canes. [Hurricanes]
- Calvin de Haan shared a few words after departing Carolina in free agency:
Thanks! And thanks to the fans for making my time in Raleighwood a memorable one! All the best.— Calvin de Haan (@cal_dehaan) July 2, 2023
- Rumors have been running wild about where Vladimir Tarasenko will sign, but as of now he has no agreements in place and the process seems wide open with this news:
Vladimir Tarasenko has new representation: JP Barry & Pat Brisson of CAA. What this means is no deal in place with any team, but process re-sets today.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 5, 2023
- Tarasenko’s new agent is starting the process of free agency over and contacting every team to gauge their interest in his client. [The Athletic $]
- NHL off-season early winners and losers: Hurricanes load up, Bruins lose big pieces. [Sportsnet]
- Patric Hornqvist is hanging is skating off to retirement after 15 seasons. [Sportsnet]
- Taking a look at the weirdest contracts handed out so far this off-season. [Yahoo]
- 22 NHL players have elected to go to salary arbitration. [THN]
- Things are getting heated in Anaheim as John Gibson has reportedly demanded a trade. [SI]
- ‘I still feel like there’s more.’ Awaiting a trade, a healthy, eager Erik Karlsson just wants a chance. [Daily Faceoff]
