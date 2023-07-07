About Last Season: Jack Drury

Jack Drury: 2022-23 By The Numbers

Age: 23

NHL Seasons: 1

Scoring: 2 goals, 6 assists, 8 points in 38 games played

Playoff scoring: 0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 13 games played

Average TOI: 9:44 ES, 0:50 power play, 0:13 short handed

Contract: One year remaining at $925k AAV

Many people had Jack Drury as a lock for a roster spot for the Carolina Hurricanes going in to training camp this season but after a not so great performance he was sent back to the Chicago Wolves for another season in the AHL. He was first called up in November where he played 21 games between then and late December before being sent back down when Teuvo Teravainen returned to the lineup. He scored just two points during this stretch and did not look comfortable in the lineup.

Drury would then be recalled once again in March when Max Pacioretty went down with his season ending injury. He scored in his first game after being called up and went on to solidify himself in the bottom six of the lineup.

Between both stints he played in 38 total games in the NHL while also playing in 37 AHL games for the Wolves where he posted 24 points. Needless to say it wasn’t an ideal season for the former second-round pick but it wasn’t terrible either.

When given the opportunity to play center Drury impressed winning 53.2% of his draws which is better than Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Martin Necas.

The future for Drury with the Hurricanes remains a bit murky as Cory Lavalette reported earlier this off-season that Drury requested a trade before the season and he remains one of the best trade pieces the team has as they look to add scoring. Carolina has a history of trading players like Drury and it has worked out quite well for similar players Nic Roy and Eetu Loustarinen. Both has excelled with a larger role in different teams and it’s easy to see how Drury could be the same way.

That being said, should the team hold on to Drury he could slot perfectly on Jordan Staal’s wing as a Jesper Fast replacement at a cheaper rate than what Fast will ask for in free agency. This would allow Drury to receive more ice team and continue to learn the game on Staal’s wing. Being the fourth line center is an option too but that seems less than ideal for a player of Drury’s caliber when you can get more out of trading him while his stock is still relatively high.