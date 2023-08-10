About Last Season: Final Grades for the 2022-23 Carolina Hurricanes

Remember what it was like when a new kid showed up in class and immediately started making straight A’s on every assignment? Like, I’ve been sitting here for years struggling on everything, and here comes Bobby Brainiac waltzing in like he owns the place and putting all of us to shame. Ugh. I bet he got the big stuffed animal that was the grand prize in the school fundraiser too.

Well, Brent Burns is probably going home with that gigantic stuffed walrus this year.

Yes, Jaccob Slavin (for the fourth year of the past five!) retains his spot at the top of the chart, but look at who was just six thousandths of a grade point behind him: his defensive partner. Not even Brett Pesce in his heyday was so close to overtaking Slavin at the top of the class.

The criteria is the same as in past years: players who played at least 10 games with the Hurricanes and were still somewhere in the system at the end of the season got a full article and a grading poll. (Or, at least they were supposed to; more on that in a second.) Let’s take a look at this year’s grades:

2022-23 Hurricanes: Final Grades Player GPA Grade A B C D F Total votes Player GPA Grade A B C D F Total votes Jaccob Slavin 3.823 A 306 41 7 0 2 356 Brent Burns 3.817 A 329 61 0 1 2 393 Sebastian Aho 3.458 A- 206 165 20 0 2 393 Jordan Martinook 3.435 A- 116 104 10 1 1 232 Jalen Chatfield 3.415 A- 171 162 16 0 3 352 Andrei Svechnikov 3.411 A- 201 194 16 1 4 416 Coaches 3.357 A- 198 235 23 1 3 460 Stefan Noesen 3.294 A- 137 184 26 1 2 350 Martin Nečas 3.257 A- 132 167 29 4 3 335 Antti Raanta 3.219 A- 63 139 11 1 1 215 Brett Pesce 3.115 B+ 91 184 41 5 1 322 Jesper Fast 3.046 B+ 89 259 61 3 1 413 Front Office 3.016 B+ 109 304 74 6 5 498 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 2.802 B+ 41 307 112 8 2 470 Seth Jarvis 2.669 B 31 141 102 7 3 284 Derek Stepan 1.924 C+ 4 45 208 64 7 328 Paul Stastny 1.550 C 2 22 126 142 10 302 Calvin de Haan 1.481 C- 4 4 97 86 17 208 Jack Drury 1.459 C- 3 18 203 164 48 436 Teuvo Teräväinen 1.177 C- 2 13 92 222 56 385 Dylan Coghlan 0.679 D 4 1 25 121 129 280 Jesse Puljujärvi 0.552 D 5 0 33 253 323 614 OVERALL 2.609 B 2244 2750 1332 1091 625 8042

Some thoughts:

Take a bow, Jordan Martinook. Last year he brought up the rear with a D+ and a GPA just north of 1.0. This year? An A- and behind only Slavin, Burns and Sebastian Aho. That’s not only good company, but that’s a hell of an improvement.

And taking the down elevator...ooooof, Teuvo Teravainen. From just missing an A- last year to avoiding a D by a fraction of a point this year. Needless to say, not great timing going into a contract year.

I don’t know if we got overrun by Oilers fans or what on Jesse Puljujarvi Day, but he had 614 votes, by far the most of any player. The 323 Fs that he, um, earned were the second-most for any single grade for any player, only trailing the 329 As doled out to Burns.

The closest player to a true bell curve? Derek Stepan, and his 1.924 GPA reflects that.

Every player had at least one vote for each grade, with three exception: Burns had no Cs, Aho had no Ds, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, Puljujarvi had no Bs. (And yes, there were a few trolls, as there are every year. If you gave Burns an F, feel shame.)

Below are the GPA bounds for each grade:

Now, for the parenthetical from above. You might notice that a few players are missing from that chart. We had a technical glitch where some polls were created but never actually embedded in the articles. This affected Shayne Gostisbehere, Frederik Andersen, Jordan Staal, Brady Skjei and Pyotr Kochetkov. I have embedded their polls below, and I’ll update the chart in a week or so after you have a chance to vote on their grades. Sorry about that!

As always, thanks for participating this year!

Poll How would you grade Shayne Gostisbehere’s 2022-23 season? A - outstanding performance

B - above average performance

C - average performance

D - below average performance

F - significantly below average performance vote view results 3% A - outstanding performance (15 votes)

43% B - above average performance (198 votes)

46% C - average performance (213 votes)

5% D - below average performance (26 votes)

0% F - significantly below average performance (2 votes) 454 votes total Vote Now

Poll How would you grade Frederik Andersen’s 2022-23 season? A - Outstanding Performance

B - Above Average Performance

C - Average Performance

D - Below Average Performance

F - Significantly Below Average Performance vote view results 1% A - Outstanding Performance (1 vote)

61% B - Above Average Performance (34 votes)

30% C - Average Performance (17 votes)

3% D - Below Average Performance (2 votes)

1% F - Significantly Below Average Performance (1 vote) 55 votes total Vote Now

Poll How would you grade Jordan Staal’s 2022-23 season? A - outstanding performance

B - above average performance

C - average performance

D - below average performance

F - significantly below average performance vote view results 10% A - outstanding performance (5 votes)

54% B - above average performance (27 votes)

30% C - average performance (15 votes)

4% D - below average performance (2 votes)

2% F - significantly below average performance (1 vote) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll How would you grade Brady Skjei’s 2022-23 season? A - Outstanding Performance

B - Above Average Performance

C - Average Performance

D - Below Average Performance

F - Significantly Below Average Performance vote view results 49% A - Outstanding Performance (25 votes)

45% B - Above Average Performance (23 votes)

3% C - Average Performance (2 votes)

0% D - Below Average Performance (0 votes)

1% F - Significantly Below Average Performance (1 vote) 51 votes total Vote Now