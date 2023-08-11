Hurricanes Sign Caleb Jones

The Hurricanes added another defenseman to their group as they recently signed Caleb Jones to a one-year contract worth $775,000. Jones played in Chicago last season and had a career high with 16 points in 73 games with the Hawks.

Canes GM Don Waddell was quoted as saying, “Caleb is a reliable, two-way defenseman,” said Waddell. “His NHL experience will help boost our depth on defense.”

One might assume that “Turtleneck Don” would have something else up his sleeve but Jones could just be another depth signing in case of an injury within the top six. The Canes now have eight defensemen though on the roster, not counting Dylan Coghlan who was signed at 850K earlier in the offseason.

Check out the press release here:

https://www.nhl.com/hurricanes/news/canes-sign-jones-to-one-year-contract/c-345561972

In another deal this week the Canes acquired David Kase from the Flyers in exchange for Massimo Rizzo and a fifth round draft pick in the 2025 draft. This is another depth move and most likely cleans up the Tony DeAngelo signing previously after the Flyers bought out the defenseman instead of trading him. The release follows.

https://www.nhl.com/hurricanes/news/canes-acquire-david-kase-from-philadelphia/c-345513064