Storm Advisory 8/16/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Another Bruins legend retires, Evgeny Svechnikov signs in the KHL, and all the details from yesterdays historic announcement in Raleigh

By Cody Hagan
2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Raleigh - Ice Truck Arrival &amp; Build Out Photo by Jaylynn Nash/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Yesterday was an amazing day in Raleigh for everyone:
  • Centennial Authority and the Carolina Hurricanes Sign 20-Year Lease Extension. [Hurricanes]
  • Lease Extension Reflects Canes’ Growth & Builds Excitement For The Future. [Hurricanes]
  • Relocation rumors cease with Carolina Hurricanes lease extension agreement. [N&O]
  • NC State officials aren’t worried about losing parking with PNC development. [WRAL]
  • NHL to Grant Hurricanes All-Star, Outdoor Games Following Completion of Renovations. [THN]
  • Music venue, parking decks, housing at PNC: Details of Hurricanes agreement. [WRAL]
  • Raleigh can’t bring PNC Arena downtown. So, it’s finally bringing downtown to the arena. [N&O]
  • Frederik Andersen can clinch some unique history this season. [THW]
  • Former Hurricane Brandon Sutter will join the Edmonton Oilers on a PTO this fall after being away from the league for two years. [Daily Faceoff]
  • NHL tells bankruptcy court it may ask for emergency relief from Diamond Sports Group contracts. [Awful Announcing]
  • BCHL boom: The cross-continental hockey lifeline drawing more American players west. [The Athletic $]
  • The Arizona Coyotes will have one of the wackiest starts to the season with 14 straight games (including preseason) on the road which will include three countries and two continents. [THN]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov passes away at 21. [Daily Faceoff]
  • For the third time in 13 months, Jeff Petry has been traded. [ESPN]
  • Another legendary Boston Bruins player has retired as David Krejci announcing he is hanging up his skates for good. [ESPN]
  • Evgeny Svechnikov is headed home to Russia with a two-year deal in the KHL. [CBS]
  • Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar makes cover of NHL 24 in ‘wow’ moment. [ESPN]
  • Junior-league fighting ban another step closer to NHL also eliminating it. [Seattle Times]

