Storm Advisory 8/16/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

- About Last Season: Final Grades for the 2022-23 Carolina Hurricanes
- The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Caleb Jones
- Yesterday was an amazing day in Raleigh for everyone:
The future is bright in Raleigh pic.twitter.com/R7XJi347uQ— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 15, 2023
- Centennial Authority and the Carolina Hurricanes Sign 20-Year Lease Extension. [Hurricanes]
- Lease Extension Reflects Canes’ Growth & Builds Excitement For The Future. [Hurricanes]
- Relocation rumors cease with Carolina Hurricanes lease extension agreement. [N&O]
- NC State officials aren’t worried about losing parking with PNC development. [WRAL]
- NHL to Grant Hurricanes All-Star, Outdoor Games Following Completion of Renovations. [THN]
- Music venue, parking decks, housing at PNC: Details of Hurricanes agreement. [WRAL]
- Raleigh can’t bring PNC Arena downtown. So, it’s finally bringing downtown to the arena. [N&O]
- Frederik Andersen can clinch some unique history this season. [THW]
- Former Hurricane Brandon Sutter will join the Edmonton Oilers on a PTO this fall after being away from the league for two years. [Daily Faceoff]
- NHL tells bankruptcy court it may ask for emergency relief from Diamond Sports Group contracts. [Awful Announcing]
- BCHL boom: The cross-continental hockey lifeline drawing more American players west. [The Athletic $]
- The Arizona Coyotes will have one of the wackiest starts to the season with 14 straight games (including preseason) on the road which will include three countries and two continents. [THN]
- Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov passes away at 21. [Daily Faceoff]
- For the third time in 13 months, Jeff Petry has been traded. [ESPN]
- Another legendary Boston Bruins player has retired as David Krejci announcing he is hanging up his skates for good. [ESPN]
- Evgeny Svechnikov is headed home to Russia with a two-year deal in the KHL. [CBS]
- Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar makes cover of NHL 24 in ‘wow’ moment. [ESPN]
- Junior-league fighting ban another step closer to NHL also eliminating it. [Seattle Times]
